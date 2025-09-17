Burrito Battalion: Tim Walz Worried Residents Won’t Feel Safe with a Tank Next...
Kash Patel Tells Rep. Jim Jordan What the FBI Is NOT Doing Anymore (and Explains Why Dems Are So Furious)

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on September 17, 2025
Meme screenshot

Yesterday FBI Director Kash Patel had Democrat Senators Spartacus Booker, Adam Schiff, Mazie Hirono and others doing their theatrical outrage thing, and today it's the House Dems' turn to get triggered by reality checks. 

One of the many reasons Democrats are so furious that Trump is president again and Kash Patel is at the helm of the FBI became even more apparent when Republican Rep. Jim Jordan asked the director to confirm things that are no longer going on at the FBI. Watch: 

Here's the exchange, via @EricLDaugh:

"Is the FBI still spying on parents at school board meetings?" 

KASH: "No, sir." 

"Is the FBI still targeting Catholics?" 

KASH: "No, sir." 

"Is the FBI still censoring Americans?" 

KASH: "No, sir." 

"Is the FBI still targeting Americans for shopping at Cabela's or purchasing Bibles?" 

KASH: "Nobody is targeted for their faith." 

"Is the FBI still targeting Americans who are pro-life?" 

KASH: "Nobody is targeting anyone for their beliefs." 

"Is the FBI still cooking the books on crime data?" 

KASH: "The crime data is real." 

"Is the FBI still purging agents for conservative viewpoints?" 

KASH: "No one at the FBI is asked their viewpoints on politics." 

"Is the FBI still labeling the Betsy Ross Flag, of the American Revolution, a 'hate symbol?'" 

KASH: "No." 

"Well, maybe that's why you've been able to - what was the number, 23,000 bad guys you've arrested? A HUGE increase from the same time period in the previous administration? I think you said 1,400 predators? 4,000 children rescued?" 

"Maybe when you're not focused on politics, you can focus on what the FBI is supposed to do - GO GET THE BAD GUYS!"

All that right there is why the Dems are freaking out, and it also brings up a good question:

The answer to that is becoming increasingly clear. 

*****

