VIP
CNN Tries to Interview 'Splorn' Farmer Whose Satire Video Was Reposted by Occupy...
J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’
ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message
'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in...
Randi Weingarten Writes Book on Why Fascists Hate Critical Thinking
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political...
Report: Disney's ABC Pulling Jimmy Kimmel Indefinitely After Charlie Kirk Rant
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
VIP
On Equipping Young Defenders with Essential Books to Carry On His Charlie Kirk's...
Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got...
Even Piers Morgan Calls Out 'Massive' Anti-Trump Protest Outside Windsor Castle
Reporter Gets Dem Rep to Apologize for Saying Charlie Kirk's Killer Is 'MAGA'...
CRINGE: UK TV Station Copies Gavin Newsom Press Office Account Trying to Parody...
Frank Turek, Present at Charlie's Assassination, Shares Erika's Message of Instant Passage...

LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response to ABC Pulling the Kimmel Show

Doug P. | 10:18 PM on September 17, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you Wednesday afternoon, Disney's ABC is pulling the plug indefinitely on the Jimmy Kimmel Show after the host joined other lefties by claiming that Charlie Kirk's assassin was from the "MAGA" side of the aisle. 

Advertisement

Kimmel said in part: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Democrats and their cohorts in the media are trying to whip this into a "free speech" frenzy when in fact it seems to be yet another business decision in response to more crazy leftist nuttery. 

Brian Stelter was spotted trying to soften what Kimmel said as much as possible: 

Most MSM outlets won't play the full Kimmel quote for obvious reasons. 

Meanwhile, Stelter said he asked the FCC chair for comment and got a GIF in response: 

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’
Brett T.
Advertisement

LOL. 

One thing is for sure...

Right!?

Things have evolved quickly, and that's what's really troubling the legacy media hacks. 

It didn't always used to be this way for the lib media, however:

As usual, it was "D"ifferent back then. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while they desperately keep running cover for the liars on the Left. 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’
Brett T.
Woman Who Trashed Charlie Kirk Memorial Fired and Evicted, Starts Fundraising Campaign
Brett T.
ABC Chicago: Kristi Noem ‘Apparently’ Chose Mexican Independence Day to Send a Message
Brett T.
Oberlin Student ‘Comrade Julia’ Says Prof Agreed on the Need for More Political Assassinations
Brett T.
Glenn Beck Hosted The Charlie Kirk Show and Left Something Behind (It Got Dusty In Here REAL Fast)
Doug P.
'A Tragic and Devastating Day' 3 Police Officers are Dead and 2 in Critical Condition in York County PA
Eric V.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

J.K. Rowling Explains That Words Are Not ‘Violence’ Brett T.
Advertisement