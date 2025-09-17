LEGEND! Brian Stelter Says the FCC Chair Sent Him This Gif In Response to ABC Pulling the Kimmel Show

As we told you Wednesday afternoon, Disney's ABC is pulling the plug indefinitely on the Jimmy Kimmel Show after the host joined other lefties by claiming that Charlie Kirk's assassin was from the "MAGA" side of the aisle.

Advertisement

Kimmel said in part: "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it."

Democrats and their cohorts in the media are trying to whip this into a "free speech" frenzy when in fact it seems to be yet another business decision in response to more crazy leftist nuttery.

Brian Stelter was spotted trying to soften what Kimmel said as much as possible:

Stelter says Kimmel “suggested” the killer “might’ve been” a pro-Trump Republican & that Kimmel said the motive was “unclear” & “maybe” the killer was rightwing.



This is a lie by Brian. Kimmel was *definitive* in his false claim that the shooter was MAGA.pic.twitter.com/6RXMHAOF2m — Jerry Dunleavy IV 🇺🇸 (@JerryDunleavy) September 17, 2025

Which is why Brian Stelter and CNN did not play Kimmel's exact comments. https://t.co/3GkaftqYb0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) September 17, 2025

Most MSM outlets won't play the full Kimmel quote for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, Stelter said he asked the FCC chair for comment and got a GIF in response:

I asked FCC chair @BrendanCarrFCC if he had any new comment now that ABC has pulled Jimmy Kimmel's show, and he sent me this GIF pic.twitter.com/ljz60FzHN4 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 17, 2025

LOL.

One thing is for sure...

OK. This is way funnier than anything Kimmel ever did. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) September 18, 2025

Right!?

Believe it or not there was a time when this guy here could send an email and get you permabanned from Twitter. https://t.co/ac6uP8SFd1 — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) September 17, 2025

Things have evolved quickly, and that's what's really troubling the legacy media hacks.

Now I want to be best friends with @BrendanCarrFCC 😂😂😂 https://t.co/OhvVh3ycmi — Artist_Angie: Sensei of Sarcasm (@Artist_Angie) September 17, 2025

And just like that, @BrendanCarrFCC became an absolute legend. https://t.co/htknYDeg97 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 17, 2025

Hang this tweet in the Louvre https://t.co/HP55bvwbao — brit (@pashedmotatos) September 17, 2025

It didn't always used to be this way for the lib media, however:

As usual, it was "D"ifferent back then.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while they desperately keep running cover for the liars on the Left.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!