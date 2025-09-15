Lefty Streamer Tells Piers Morgan the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'If You Wanted Charlie Kirk to Be Alive'

There's "saying the quiet part out loud" and then sometimes there's "SCREAMING the quiet part out loud." Today we saw the latter on Piers Morgan's show featuring a streamer called Destiny.

If you're a little out of the loop on some of that stuff like this early Gen-X editor is, here's the beginning of the Wikipedia entry describing the person we're about to discuss:

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II (born December 12, 1988), known online as Destiny, is an American live streamer and political commentator. He was among the first people to stream video games online full-time.[5] Since 2016, he has streamed political debates with other online personalities, in which he advocates for liberal and social democratic policies.

Anyway, Destiny was on with other people during Piers Morgan's show today, and he made it clear that if prominent conservatives want to be sure they have a chance at survival, they should always make sure to support Democrats -- or at least anybody not named Trump. Or else:

Destiny just said the quiet part out loud:



"If you wanted Charlie Kirk to be alive, Donald Trump shouldn't have been President for the second term."



Mask fully off. pic.twitter.com/EzaManWe9C — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 15, 2025

There it is!

“Give us what we want or we’ll kill you…”



Is this that unity I’ve been hearing about? https://t.co/NFTeLjYkke — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 16, 2025

So much unity!

Openly admitting to committing terrorism. https://t.co/JIjRc6m3zu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 16, 2025

A leftist assassinated Charlie Kirk and of course the real problem is that Trump won't basically admit that he's partly responsible for attacks on conservatives.

Destiny says he won't condemn the murder of Charlie Kirk until President Trump calls for everyone "to calm down".



Ana Kasparian: "You represent the worst of us, Destiny!"



📺 https://t.co/MEyy1uFzF1@piersmorgan | @AnaKasparian | @TheOmniLiberal pic.twitter.com/hlU5iL4rNN — Piers Morgan Uncensored (@PiersUncensored) September 15, 2025

There's one good piece of advice to be taken from that clip:

When people show you who they are, believe them. https://t.co/y4gWo0r3K5 — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 15, 2025

Exactly.

I appreciate the honesty.



Finally, someone admitted “if you’d just done what we wanted, your man would still be alive.” https://t.co/wIoT075eil — Undercover Brother (@RealUCBfosho) September 16, 2025

And on top of that they try to ultimately make it Trump's fault.

Uhh yeah. We know.



When leftists don’t get their way, they get violent. — Coco 🇺🇸 (@CoClarified) September 15, 2025

There is no unity with people who think you deserve to die if your preferred candidate wins an election.



None. https://t.co/CSnVIVkU5l — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 16, 2025

That's basically what VP JD Vance said Monday when hosting Charlie Kirk's show.

*****

