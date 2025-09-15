VIP
DHS Consultant Says the 'Unite the Kingdom' Rally Was a White Supremacist March
Ed Krassenstein Does the Norm Macdonald Meme With Transgender People
Stanislaus Dems Ditch Charlie Kirk Vigil, Sneer at Unity as 'Fascist' Nonsense
Jonathan Turley on Laurence Tribe Claiming Charlie Kirk's Killer Was 'Ultra MAGA'
'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov...
Leftists Clutch Pearls as Conservative Wave Wrecks Their Woke Empire
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing...
Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It's an 'Idea'...
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can't Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'
Peter Baker: Trump Should Bury Anger Over Friend Being Murdered and Seek Unity...
Jasmine Crockett's Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'

Lefty Streamer Tells Piers Morgan the Quiet Part Out Loud About 'If You Wanted Charlie Kirk to Be Alive'

Doug P. | 9:50 PM on September 15, 2025
Meme screenshot

There's "saying the quiet part out loud" and then sometimes there's "SCREAMING the quiet part out loud." Today we saw the latter on Piers Morgan's show featuring a streamer called Destiny. 

If you're a little out of the loop on some of that stuff like this early Gen-X editor is, here's the beginning of the Wikipedia entry describing the person we're about to discuss:

Steven Kenneth Bonnell II (born December 12, 1988), known online as Destiny, is an American live streamer and political commentator. He was among the first people to stream video games online full-time.[5] Since 2016, he has streamed political debates with other online personalities, in which he advocates for liberal and social democratic policies.

Anyway, Destiny was on with other people during Piers Morgan's show today, and he made it clear that if prominent conservatives want to be sure they have a chance at survival, they should always make sure to support Democrats -- or at least anybody not named Trump. Or else

There it is!

So much unity!

A leftist assassinated Charlie Kirk and of course the real problem is that Trump won't basically admit that he's partly responsible for attacks on conservatives.

There's one good piece of advice to be taken from that clip: 

Exactly.

And on top of that they try to ultimately make it Trump's fault. 

That's basically what VP JD Vance said Monday when hosting Charlie Kirk's show

*****

