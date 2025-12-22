Scott Jennings Shakes His Head at Hypocritical Democrats Projecting Biden’s Ailments Onto Trump

Democrats are running out of ideas on how to derail President Donald Trump. So they’re now recycling their old attacks. Of course, the latest is pretty desperate and funny since we just survived four years of President Joe Biden. On Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, Democrat Bakari Sellers accused Trump of being too old and mentally unfit to remain in office. See what we mean? Republican commentator Scott Jennings couldn’t help but grin and shake his head as he exposed the hypocrisy.

Here’s more. (READ)

BOOM! Scott Jennings takes NO BS from Democrats trying to claim President Trump's health and cognition are in decline SELLERS: Donald Trump's extremely old, burgeoning on senility! SCOTT: Are you really gonna try this today? After Biden? SELLERS: This president is old. SCOTT: Come on, Bakari. Unbelievable. SELLERS: He's talking about undergarments. Panties. It's not a 'weave.' We're seeing someone's old uncle. Call it what it is! Yes, the public saw Biden get old IN the White House. SCOTT: Well, we didn't see it for a while. PANELIST: He's giving these RAMBLING speeches leaving questions whether you're in command. SCOTT: "This may be your Christmas wish, but it is not a reality." "The president is the head of the Republican Party. He's never been stronger among Republicans than he is right now." "You guys have been desperate for 10 YEARS to find the moment where Donald Trump is no longer going to be accepted - he is the leader of the Republican Party!"

Here’s how it all played out. (WATCH)

🚨 BOOM! Scott Jennings takes NO BS from Democrats trying to claim President Trump's health and cognition are in decline 🫳🎤



SELLERS: Donald Trump's extremely old, burgeoning on senility!



SCOTT: Are you really gonna try this today? After Biden?



SELLERS: This president is old.… pic.twitter.com/oN9ZZVnSci — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 22, 2025

"Are you really going to try this today?"

😂 — Jason Spangler (@JasonSpangler73) December 22, 2025

Jennings' incredulous retort was hilarious.

That Democrats who defended Biden’s real cognitive decline are now claiming Trump has mental health issues was not lost on commenters.

The same people expressing concern about Trump's health thought Biden was 'sharp as a tack'.



They have no credibility whatsoever. pic.twitter.com/RWxfL1jUyJ — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 22, 2025

"Yes, the public saw Biden get old IN the White House."



No, Bakari. We saw that Biden was old BEFORE he was installed in the White House. And even then, the Democrat/media complex spent the next 4 years claiming he was fine. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) December 22, 2025

Democrats attacking people for being old is dumb.



It was never about age with Joe Biden, it was his broken brain and lack of morals. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 22, 2025

Trump is incredibly visible, active, and engaging for someone on the cusp of turning 80. Biden wishes he had Trump’s energy.

It’s laughable that Democrats now demand of Trump what they never did with Biden.

Scott Jennings nailed it after years of denial on Biden, Democrats suddenly want a cognition test — Global Right (@globalrightx) December 22, 2025

So that's the new Leftist message since they haven't been able to defeat Trump's accomplishments. Expect to see more brainwashing in the next few weeks — RuberRuber🦩 (@AmericanRuber) December 22, 2025

It’s going to be this, and BlueAnon Epstein files conspiracies for the foreseeable future. Great, more reruns.

