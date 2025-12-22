Creaky Crockett: Texas Democrat Senate Hopeful Garbles Her Newest JD Vance Talking Point...
Sen. John Kennedy Calls for 'Another Reconciliation Bill'

Scott Jennings Shakes His Head at Hypocritical Democrats Projecting Biden’s Ailments Onto Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:07 AM on December 22, 2025
Twitchy

Democrats are running out of ideas on how to derail President Donald Trump. So they’re now recycling their old attacks. Of course, the latest is pretty desperate and funny since we just survived four years of President Joe Biden. On Sunday's State of the Union on CNN, Democrat Bakari Sellers accused Trump of being too old and mentally unfit to remain in office. See what we mean? Republican commentator Scott Jennings couldn’t help but grin and shake his head as he exposed the hypocrisy.

Here’s more. (READ)

BOOM! Scott Jennings takes NO BS from Democrats trying to claim President Trump's health and cognition are in decline 

SELLERS: Donald Trump's extremely old, burgeoning on senility!

SCOTT: Are you really gonna try this today? After Biden?

SELLERS: This president is old.

SCOTT: Come on, Bakari. Unbelievable.

SELLERS: He's talking about undergarments. Panties. It's not a 'weave.' We're seeing someone's old uncle. Call it what it is! Yes, the public saw Biden get old IN the White House.

SCOTT: Well, we didn't see it for a while.

PANELIST: He's giving these RAMBLING speeches leaving questions whether you're in command.

SCOTT: "This may be your Christmas wish, but it is not a reality."

"The president is the head of the Republican Party. He's never been stronger among Republicans than he is right now."

"You guys have been desperate for 10 YEARS to find the moment where Donald Trump is no longer going to be accepted - he is the leader of the Republican Party!"

Here’s how it all played out. (WATCH)

Jennings' incredulous retort was hilarious.

That Democrats who defended Biden’s real cognitive decline are now claiming Trump has mental health issues was not lost on commenters.

Trump is incredibly visible, active, and engaging for someone on the cusp of turning 80. Biden wishes he had Trump’s energy. 

It’s laughable that Democrats now demand of Trump what they never did with Biden.

It’s going to be this, and BlueAnon Epstein files conspiracies for the foreseeable future. Great, more reruns.

