Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an Assassination

Doug P. | 3:25 PM on September 13, 2025
meme

As we told you earlier, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made it clear that he meant what he said about any members of the U.S. military who are spotted celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk on social media. 

There are many who don't seem to find members of the military opening cheering about the assassination (or slamming their Commander in Chief) to be problematic, but we'll get to that after a few more details:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told staff to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder so they can be punished, according to two defense officials. 

Several service members have been relieved of their jobs due to social media posts about Kirk, the officials said. 

Hegseth and other senior Pentagon leaders have posted on X calling on others to report any military members or Defense Department staffers who post anything that could be interpreted as unsympathetic toward Kirk’s death.

Dozens of service members and civilian Pentagon employees have been called out on X, with their posts about Kirk highlighted and collected under the hashtag #RevolutionariesintheRanks.

Marine veteran and Democrat who ran an unsuccessful Senate race against Mitch McConnell in 2020, Amy McGrath, finds Hegseth holding members of the military cheering the political assassination of a U.S. citizen to be troublesome: 

Really?

We doubt that post would have been the same if the victim had been a prominent Democrat and service members were cheering on social media. 

The Dems don't seem to have a problem when the Pentagon's focus is going after the "right" people, as Julie Kelly noted:

Strange how that works.

