Amy McGrath Is Disturbed Pete Hegseth's Taking Action on Service Members Cheering an Assassination

As we told you earlier, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made it clear that he meant what he said about any members of the U.S. military who are spotted celebrating the assassination of Charlie Kirk on social media.

NEW: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth tells staff to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder so they can be punished, according to two defense officials.… — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 12, 2025

There are many who don't seem to find members of the military opening cheering about the assassination (or slamming their Commander in Chief) to be problematic, but we'll get to that after a few more details:

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth told staff to find and identify military members, and any individual associated with the Pentagon, who have mocked or appeared to condone Charlie Kirk’s murder so they can be punished, according to two defense officials. Several service members have been relieved of their jobs due to social media posts about Kirk, the officials said. Hegseth and other senior Pentagon leaders have posted on X calling on others to report any military members or Defense Department staffers who post anything that could be interpreted as unsympathetic toward Kirk’s death. Dozens of service members and civilian Pentagon employees have been called out on X, with their posts about Kirk highlighted and collected under the hashtag #RevolutionariesintheRanks.

Marine veteran and Democrat who ran an unsuccessful Senate race against Mitch McConnell in 2020, Amy McGrath, finds Hegseth holding members of the military cheering the political assassination of a U.S. citizen to be troublesome:

So are we now to the point where we have military members looking at the social media posts of others in their unit so they can rat them out on free speech? Are we really doing this now? https://t.co/tjs6mrxuvT — Amy McGrath (@AmyMcGrathKY) September 13, 2025

Really?

We doubt that post would have been the same if the victim had been a prominent Democrat and service members were cheering on social media.

Supporting the assassination of U.S. citizens you have sworn to protect is incompatible with military service. Extremely disconcerting that you don't know that or fully support that. Extremely disconcerting. Terrifying, actually. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 13, 2025

You don’t have concerns about a member of the military who would openly cheer for domestic terrorism and political assassinations? — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) September 13, 2025

Yes, we’re going to remove psychotic scumbags who cheer the murder of American citizens for the crime of speaking from positions of authority. You have correctly assessed what we’re going to do.@SecWar @SeanParnellASW https://t.co/1XFvLYfGbd — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) September 13, 2025

The Dems don't seem to have a problem when the Pentagon's focus is going after the "right" people, as Julie Kelly noted:

In February 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin issued a 60-day “stand down” order to investigate “extremism” in the ranks. This move was in response to Jan 6 and the involvement of active duty and veterans at the protest. Don’t recall any objection from Democrats… https://t.co/ciqNFbEzv2 — Julie Kelly 🇺🇸 (@julie_kelly2) September 13, 2025

Strange how that works.

