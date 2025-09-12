Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s...
As Democrats Try Spinning THEIR Own Rhetoric, AG Hamilton Drops DAMNING List of...
A Mother’s Heartfelt Talk with Her Daughter on Guns, Freedom, and Responsibility
Challenge Accepted: Jasmine Crockett Demands Proof Her Democrat Party Invokes Violence - R...
'Such Frauds'! Sen. Chuck Schumer Trips All Over Himself While Lecturing Trump About...
Brooklyn Dad Gets Buried By Receipts After Claiming Biden Didn't Demonize Republicans
Dumbest Baldwin Strikes AGAIN! Andy Ngo Fact-DROPS Billy Baldwin for Claiming Kirk Assassi...
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...

First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk Coverage

Doug P. | 4:42 PM on September 12, 2025
Twitchy/Sam J.

Anybody watching MSNBC lately might have noticed that the usual MSNBC-type things were going on during their coverage this week. 

For starters, Matthew Dowd was shown the door (as in fired) for some of his comments shortly after Charlie Kirk was shot in Utah. Dowd seemed fairly certain that Kirk either had it coming or that one of his fans in the crowd fired a rifle in his direction in celebration of the event.

It's not just crazy -- it's MSNBC crazy

Today MSNBC was also unable to connect the dots in messages that were reportedly written on the shooter's shell casings: 

It's a total mystery!

Apparently some of the people in leadership positions at Comcast decided to watch MSNBC this week, possibly for the first time, and weren't entirely enthralled by what they saw and heard. 

A letter was then sent to the staff: 

The problem is that for many of the lefties on MSNBC, what we saw this week IS their definition of "doing better." 

"Hire sane people and put them on the air"? What a novel concept!

Dear Comcast NBCUniversal Team,

The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father, husband, and advocate for open debate, whose faith was important to him, reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for unity in our nation. Our hearts are heavy, as his passing leaves a grieving family and a country grappling with division. There is no place for violence or hate in our society.

You may have seen that MSNBC recently ended its association with a contributor who made an unacceptable and insensitive comment about this horrific event. That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better.

Charlie Kirk believed that “when people stop talking, really bad stuff starts.” Regardless of whether you agreed with his political views, his words and actions underscore the urgency to maintain a respectful exchange of ideas – a principle we must champion. We believe in the power of communication to bring us together. Today, that belief feels more vital than ever. Something essential has fractured in our public discourse, and as a company that values the power of information, we have a responsibility to help mend it.

As employees, we ask you to embody our values in your work and communities. We should engage with respect, listen, and treat people with kindness.

Some of the on-air personalities at MSNBC might interpret that to mean "call Republicans Nazis but in a slightly nicer way." 

And it wasn't really an "apology" as much as a note to employees imploring them to not make their true feelings so incredibly public. 

*****

