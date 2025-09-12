First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk Coverage

Anybody watching MSNBC lately might have noticed that the usual MSNBC-type things were going on during their coverage this week.

For starters, Matthew Dowd was shown the door (as in fired) for some of his comments shortly after Charlie Kirk was shot in Utah. Dowd seemed fairly certain that Kirk either had it coming or that one of his fans in the crowd fired a rifle in his direction in celebration of the event.

It's not just crazy -- it's MSNBC crazy:

🚨MSNBC is now blaming Charlie Kirk for being shot.



“You can’t stop with these awful thoughts you have and then saying these awful words and then not expect awful actions to take place”



What a disgusting thing to say. pic.twitter.com/iPX4NiQXZl — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

🚨OMG — MSNBC just said the shooter might have been "a supporter shooting their gun off in celebration."



WHAT?!



The Fake News is blaming MAGA already. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/BEOP3NlgFD — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2025

Today MSNBC was also unable to connect the dots in messages that were reportedly written on the shooter's shell casings:

MSNBC is deliberately misleading their left-wing viewers about the motives of the Charlie Kirk assassin.



The network claims there is "no theme" when it comes to Tyler Robinson's bullet casings.



He literally wrote "hey fascist! catch!" and Antifa phrases on bullet casings.… pic.twitter.com/qua10d9gk5 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2025

It's a total mystery!

Apparently some of the people in leadership positions at Comcast decided to watch MSNBC this week, possibly for the first time, and weren't entirely enthralled by what they saw and heard.

A letter was then sent to the staff:

Rare win from corporate media executives.



A letter was sent to all MSNBC staff admonishing them & saying they “need to do better” following Matthew Dowd’s firing for his heinous comments about Charlie Kirk.



Let’s hope that Comcast is not alone in putting MSNBC in place pic.twitter.com/GZoPFsJJIF — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) September 12, 2025

The problem is that for many of the lefties on MSNBC, what we saw this week IS their definition of "doing better."

Comcast, the owners of MSNBC, have issued a public apology for their coverage of Charlie Kirk’s death and say they must do better. Okay, prove it. Hire sane people and put them on the air. Fire more morons. https://t.co/FNGZsicNO2 — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2025

"Hire sane people and put them on the air"? What a novel concept!

Dear Comcast NBCUniversal Team, The tragic loss of Charlie Kirk, a 31-year-old father, husband, and advocate for open debate, whose faith was important to him, reminds us of the fragility of life and the urgent need for unity in our nation. Our hearts are heavy, as his passing leaves a grieving family and a country grappling with division. There is no place for violence or hate in our society. You may have seen that MSNBC recently ended its association with a contributor who made an unacceptable and insensitive comment about this horrific event. That coverage was at odds with fostering civil dialogue and being willing to listen to the points of view of those who have differing opinions. We should be able to disagree, robustly and passionately, but, ultimately, with respect. We need to do better. Charlie Kirk believed that “when people stop talking, really bad stuff starts.” Regardless of whether you agreed with his political views, his words and actions underscore the urgency to maintain a respectful exchange of ideas – a principle we must champion. We believe in the power of communication to bring us together. Today, that belief feels more vital than ever. Something essential has fractured in our public discourse, and as a company that values the power of information, we have a responsibility to help mend it. As employees, we ask you to embody our values in your work and communities. We should engage with respect, listen, and treat people with kindness.

Some of the on-air personalities at MSNBC might interpret that to mean "call Republicans Nazis but in a slightly nicer way."

Yeah until MSNBC does this (and they never will), apology not accepted. https://t.co/zHpwtaWQjY — John Daniel Davidson (@johnddavidson) September 12, 2025

Yes, their words are MEANINGLESS without strong action. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 12, 2025

And it wasn't really an "apology" as much as a note to employees imploring them to not make their true feelings so incredibly public.

*****

