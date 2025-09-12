Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and...
VIP
No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You...
VIP
A Turning Point
VIP
The People Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Have (or Had) Jobs, and It's Scary

MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet Casings

Doug P. | 1:15 PM on September 12, 2025
Saeed Adyani/Netflix via AP

Now that more is known about the person who is in custody and charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, we've reached the "motive unknown" portion of lib media coverage. 

Advertisement

One motive that is certainly known is that the person charged with the shooting was motivated to shoot the prominent and popular conservative. Other clues were left behind, according to investigators:

Here's the end of that post: 

Inscribed on the bullet casings: “Hey Fascist! Catch!” And a song dedicated to the WW2 Italian antifascist resistance titled ‘Bella ciao’

That certainly seems pretty telling.

However, MSNBC couldn't spot a theme in any of this: 

If there was even the subtlest clue tying the shooter to Trump we're pretty sure MSNBC would have spotted a really big theme. 

Recommended

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We're expecting more of that kind of intrepid and curious "journalism" from MSNBC and other outlets in the coming days. 

They're nothing if not completely predictable. 

Not that this is a related item whatsoever, but it's worth noting that the Dems have really enjoyed pushing the "fascist" talking point for a long time:

Gee, where could a bunch of easily swayed people ever have gotten repeatedly exposed to that kind of propaganda? 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd
Warren Squire
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)
Sam J.
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Sam J.
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL
Sam J.
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Benny Johnson ERUPTS as Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk into the Hate-Profit Crowd Warren Squire
Advertisement