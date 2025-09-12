MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet Casings

Now that more is known about the person who is in custody and charged with murdering Charlie Kirk, we've reached the "motive unknown" portion of lib media coverage.

One motive that is certainly known is that the person charged with the shooting was motivated to shoot the prominent and popular conservative. Other clues were left behind, according to investigators:

HOLY SMOKES.



The Utah Governor says Charlie Kirk’s assassin became “more political” in recent years, spoke about his hatred of Charlie Kirk, and coordinated with a friend on Discord to retrieve the rifle used from a drop point.



Inscribed on the bullet casings:



“Hey Fascist!… pic.twitter.com/Kpoq4Em1ep — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) September 12, 2025

Here's the end of that post:

Inscribed on the bullet casings: “Hey Fascist! Catch!” And a song dedicated to the WW2 Italian antifascist resistance titled ‘Bella ciao’

That certainly seems pretty telling.

However, MSNBC couldn't spot a theme in any of this:

MSNBC is deliberately misleading their left-wing viewers about the motives of the Charlie Kirk assassin.



The network claims there is "no theme" when it comes to Tyler Robinson's bullet casings.



He literally wrote "hey fascist! catch!" and Antifa phrases on bullet casings.… pic.twitter.com/qua10d9gk5 — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 12, 2025

If there was even the subtlest clue tying the shooter to Trump we're pretty sure MSNBC would have spotted a really big theme.

🚨 WTF?! MSNBC is now saying there is NO "THEME" in the assassination of Charlie Kirk, DESPITE Tyler Robinson having anti-fascist engravings and an anti-Nazi song on the bullet casings.



They want to bury it. "Nothing to see here. Look away." NEVER.pic.twitter.com/PDE6QsqMst — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 12, 2025

We're expecting more of that kind of intrepid and curious "journalism" from MSNBC and other outlets in the coming days.

Always the same thing with the media https://t.co/gA7Fk0g12O — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) September 12, 2025

They're nothing if not completely predictable.

Not that this is a related item whatsoever, but it's worth noting that the Dems have really enjoyed pushing the "fascist" talking point for a long time:

Where did Charlie Kirk's murderer learn to call conservatives "fascists"?



"Do you think Donald Trump is a fascist?"



Kamala Harris: "Yes, I do. YES, I DO!" pic.twitter.com/RxDjgOYjKY — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 12, 2025

It’s no mystery how Charlie Kirk’s murderer was conditioned to think conservatives are fascists. pic.twitter.com/9ZItjQE1nr — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 12, 2025

Gee, where could a bunch of easily swayed people ever have gotten repeatedly exposed to that kind of propaganda?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats.

