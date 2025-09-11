'UNHINGED': CBS Mornings Host Helps the Left Make Charlie Kirk's Assassination About Republican Rhetoric

Yes, It's Real: The New York Times Sinks to Shameful, All-Time Low with...
Doug P. | 10:52 AM on September 11, 2025
Journalism meme

It didn't take long after the assassination of Charlie Kirk yesterday for a shameless and predictable narrative to develop on the Left. A conservative was murdered, so now many Democrats are trying to put the blame on... conservatives. 

Dem Rep. Dan Goldman did that very thing recently (with an assist from CNN's Anderson Cooper), and another Democrat has come along to push that talking point: 

We've noticed "where this violence is coming from," and it's not from where Rep. Moulton and other Dems would like everybody to believe. 

But the Democrats will be happy to know that, as usual, they've got plenty of help from the media when it comes to pushing that BS. Another example was spotted on CBS Mornings earlier today: 

"Speaking of this tragedy, is this a moment for your party to reflect on political violence, is it a moment for us to think about the responsibility of our political leaders and their voices and what it does to the masses as they get lost in misinformation or disinformation that turns in and spills in to political violence?"

That's what they do.

These "journalists" will just repeat without question whatever is on the talking points memo from the DNC. 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives while running cover for the Democrats. 

