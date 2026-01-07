Rep. at Hearing on MN Fraud Says More Time Should Be Spent on Looking at Violent White Men

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday held a hearing about the massive fraud uncovered in Minnesota. Democrats did everything they could to go off-topic — they seem to be pro-fraud, as long as it's perpetrated by Somalis — and Rep. Emily Randall warned about "othering" this group of people. She seemed to think the committee should instead be looking specifically at white men "who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country."
Disproportionate rates. OK.
Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA) attacks white men during a hearing on Somali fraudsters in Minnesota:— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2026
"We should spend a lot more time looking at white men who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country." pic.twitter.com/1HMgl5L0b1
Wait. Did she use the term disproportionate??— Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 7, 2026
Oh my.
“Disproportionate” pic.twitter.com/VMwfYrGo7b— Seed Oil Disrespecter™️ (@SeedOilDsrspctr) January 7, 2026
2% of the population in DC, commit 90% of the crime.— ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) January 7, 2026
Guess what, they aren't white men.
hey @grok can you corroborate this claim about disproportionate crime statistics?— BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) January 7, 2026
This is a flat-out lie.— A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) January 8, 2026
Does she mean disproportionately LOW rates?— Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) January 7, 2026
“Disproportionate” - as in lower than their numbers in the general population would predict.— Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) January 7, 2026
So I guess, a that point, she wasn’t technically “lying.” (Of course, in reality she was.)
These white men? pic.twitter.com/dL4XWduqzE— Master Jeff K (@MasterJeffK) January 7, 2026
People like this should be mocked to the point of tears.— Freedom Rings (@fr33domR1ngz) January 7, 2026
They should be. Let's deflect from Somali fraud by pointing to the "disproportionate" rates of violent crimes by white men.
Idiots.
***
