The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday held a hearing about the massive fraud uncovered in Minnesota. Democrats did everything they could to go off-topic — they seem to be pro-fraud, as long as it's perpetrated by Somalis — and Rep. Emily Randall warned about "othering" this group of people. She seemed to think the committee should instead be looking specifically at white men "who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country."

Disproportionate rates. OK.

Rep. Emily Randall (D-WA) attacks white men during a hearing on Somali fraudsters in Minnesota:



"We should spend a lot more time looking at white men who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country." pic.twitter.com/1HMgl5L0b1 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 7, 2026

Wait. Did she use the term disproportionate??

Oh my. — Webmiester (@Webmiester) January 7, 2026

2% of the population in DC, commit 90% of the crime.



Guess what, they aren't white men. — ✪ Evil Te𝕏an ✪ (@vileTexan) January 7, 2026

hey @grok can you corroborate this claim about disproportionate crime statistics? — BlueyAnon (@BlueyAnon) January 7, 2026

This is a flat-out lie. — A Ruthless (@ARuthless8) January 8, 2026

Does she mean disproportionately LOW rates? — Dave Roetman (@DaveRoetman) January 7, 2026

“Disproportionate” - as in lower than their numbers in the general population would predict.



So I guess, a that point, she wasn’t technically “lying.” (Of course, in reality she was.) — Jay McConville (@GooseGanderTalk) January 7, 2026

These white men? pic.twitter.com/dL4XWduqzE — Master Jeff K (@MasterJeffK) January 7, 2026

People like this should be mocked to the point of tears. — Freedom Rings (@fr33domR1ngz) January 7, 2026

They should be. Let's deflect from Somali fraud by pointing to the "disproportionate" rates of violent crimes by white men.

Idiots.

***