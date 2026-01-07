Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland
'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthenin...
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries...
Flashback: Here's MN Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan Telling Citizens to Put Their Bodies...
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over...
CBS Staffers ‘Aghast’ at ‘Both-Sides Mess’ of Jan. 6 Report Brian Stelter Calls...
VIP
Greenland Belongs with America: Strategic Imperative, Mineral Riches, and Ending Danish At...
Nancy Pelosi Skips Some Details to Express Outrage Over the ICE Shooting in...
What Insurrection REALLY Looks Like: Tim Walz Threatens to Mobilize National Guard Against...
CBS Evening News Features AI Marco Rubio Memes, Saluting Him as the Ultimate...
Bulwark/MSNBC Hack Sam Stein Peddles Lies to Downplay Woman Weaponizing Car Against ICE...
Mayor Jacob Frey Demands That ICE 'Get the F**k Out of Minneapolis' After...
GameStop Saw This Gamer’s Collection & Decided Violence Was the Answer ... &...

Rep. at Hearing on MN Fraud Says More Time Should Be Spent on Looking at Violent White Men

Brett T. | 8:30 PM on January 07, 2026
Imgflip

The House Oversight Committee on Wednesday held a hearing about the massive fraud uncovered in Minnesota. Democrats did everything they could to go off-topic — they seem to be pro-fraud, as long as it's perpetrated by Somalis — and Rep. Emily Randall warned about "othering" this group of people. She seemed to think the committee should instead be looking specifically at white men "who are committing violence at disproportionate rates in our country."

Advertisement

Disproportionate rates. OK.

Recommended

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer
justmindy
Advertisement

They should be. Let's deflect from Somali fraud by pointing to the "disproportionate" rates of violent crimes by white men.

Idiots.

***

Tags:

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MINNESOTA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer
justmindy
'Certainly Stronger'? GOP Rep. Gill Obliterates Witness Claiming Somalis Are 'Strengthening' Minnesota
justmindy
Rep. Ted Lieu Reminds Servicemen Not to Obey Unlawful Orders and Invade Greenland
Brett T.
ShipWreckedCrew Challenges Lefty Author's 'Proof' the Driver Had No Intention to Run Over the ICE Officer
Doug P.
Insurrection: Anti-ICE Rioters Break Glass at Federal Courthouse in Minneapolis
Brett T.
Jonathan Turley Explains Why Mayor Jacob Frey Might Want to STFU About Accusing ICE of Murder
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Social Media Stunt Gone Fatal ... Wife Captures Entire Scene as Partner Tries to Run Over ICE Officer justmindy
Advertisement