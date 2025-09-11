Babylon Bee Needs Only 5 Words to Perfectly Frame the Dems' Shooting Reaction

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace: Only People Who Consume Conservative Media Say Political Violence...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on September 11, 2025
Meme

In the last 24-plus hours we've covered many unhinged reactions from Democrats and assorted lefties who have been trying to pin the blame for the assassination of Charlie Kirk on "violent rhetoric" from Trump and other Republicans. It's absolute insanity, but that's where we are. The Dems certainly aren't going to blame their own angry comments and "Nazi" accusations for anything.

Advertisement

The latest example of just how stupid things have gotten came when a former NBC legal analyst told fake "journalist" Jim Acosta that political violence these days can at least partly be traced to President Trump cleaning up the crime problem in Washington, DC. The lunacy never stops.

Though the reactions from the Left are many, perhaps it's most fitting that the "satire" site Babylon Bee needed just five words to sum up what's been going on. It's a fast and accurate read: 

Nailed it! It's really that simple. 

The people at the Bee are "satire that isn't really satire" experts. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

