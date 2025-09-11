Ex NBC Legal Analyst Tells Jim Acosta ANOTHER Reason Political Rhetoric Won't Cool Down (Just Guess)

'I Have Two Words': Ben Shapiro Sends a Strong Message to Those Who...
Doug P. | 3:20 PM on September 11, 2025
ImgFlip

The effort on the Left and among congressional and other Democrats to blame anything and everything other than the vitriol spewed by their own side for the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to get increasingly insane. 

We've seen attempts to blame Trump and the Republicans for the shooting of a prominent conservative who is on their own side all while ignoring the realities of what is slowly being learned about the shooter. However, this is a new one, and it's no surprise that it was told to an agreeable Jim Acosta: 

Amazing. Simply amazing.

And by "amazing" we mean desperate, dishonest and disgusting. 

And as usual, the "we all" part is usually directed at Republicans and not some of the lunatics on the Left with the "Nazi" rhetoric and all other sorts of madness.  

"Welcome to 'Crickets,' with Jim Acosta and Matthew Dowd." That's an excellent idea. 

