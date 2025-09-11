Ex NBC Legal Analyst Tells Jim Acosta ANOTHER Reason Political Rhetoric Won't Cool Down (Just Guess)

The effort on the Left and among congressional and other Democrats to blame anything and everything other than the vitriol spewed by their own side for the horrible assassination of Charlie Kirk continues to get increasingly insane.

We've seen attempts to blame Trump and the Republicans for the shooting of a prominent conservative who is on their own side all while ignoring the realities of what is slowly being learned about the shooter. However, this is a new one, and it's no surprise that it was told to an agreeable Jim Acosta:

Former NBC/MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tells Jim Acosta, "And, we all have to find a way to cool it down and ratchet that back, which is hard to do when you have the streets of Washington, D.C. militarized. You know, what signal is the administration sending that, you… pic.twitter.com/wYBgdkYmsV — Alex Christy (@alexchristy17) September 11, 2025

Amazing. Simply amazing.

And by "amazing" we mean desperate, dishonest and disgusting.

Trump stopped murders and carjackings so Democrats have an excuse to assassinate people is quite the argument. https://t.co/q68bnpJ5Zd — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) September 11, 2025

"We can't stop the hateful rhetoric because Trump has enforced laws and made the streets of DC safer" is something else.

And as usual, the "we all" part is usually directed at Republicans and not some of the lunatics on the Left with the "Nazi" rhetoric and all other sorts of madness.

A flock of idiots. — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) September 11, 2025

And then some.

Maybe Matthew Dowd could join Jimbo and do a joint show that no one watches? The Acosta-Dowd Show? — R T (@RDog861) September 11, 2025

"Welcome to 'Crickets,' with Jim Acosta and Matthew Dowd." That's an excellent idea.

*****

