Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody
AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As...
Ezra Klein's Memory: Where Instances of Leftist Violence Goes to Vanish
JB Pritzker Says the January 6 Rioters, Trump's Rhetoric Fomented a New Era...
VIP
Dear Mr. Kirk, With Deepest Gratitude for Your Courageous Voice of Truth –...
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did...
'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie...
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
Joy Behar Assigns Blame for Iryna Zarutska's Murder (Spoiler: NOT Dems Who Let...
MSNBC Wonders If Trump Will Use Charlie Kirk Shooting as 'Justification for Something'
UPDATE: Charlie Kirk Has Passed Away at the Age of 31 After Being...
Sonia Sotomayor is 'Heartbroken' That Stephen Colbert Doesn't Have Lifetime Tenure
BREAKING: Charlie Kirk Shot at TPUSA Event at Utah Valley University; Update: In...

Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls to 'Reject Political Violence in All Its Forms,' Then Trips Over Recent Posts

Doug P. | 6:20 PM on September 10, 2025
meme

There was extremely sad and maddening news to report earlier when it was learned that Charlie Kirk had passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah today. It's been a sickening day. 

Advertisement

While many Democrats will eventually try to make this about "gun violence" instead of what it really is, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had one of the least self-aware posts from a politician so far today. 

Here's Gov. Newsom's post after Charlie Kirk was shot today but before it was reported that he'd died: 

That's a good message taken at face value, provided nobody has paid attention to Newsom's rhetoric and posts this year. 

Take ALL the seats, governor: 

Mocking as assassination attempt is just hilarious! As long as the person doing it is a Democrat and the person shot was a Republican who the TDS-addled loathe.

That dude and his staff supporters along with the "Press Office" account recently mocked the assassination attempt on a presidential candidate to try and dunk on Trump. 

Recommended

'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Advertisement

The Dems really hope nobody notices their hypocrisy.

Not long ago Charlie Kirk was interviewed on Gavin Newsom's podcast and it was a friendly chat but at some subsequent point Newsom decided that more extreme rhetoric was in order now that he's obviously decided to seek the Dem nomination in 2028. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Jezebel, Two Days Ago: We Paid Witches to Curse Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
AOC Gets Reality Checked Over Lefty Attempts to Use Charlie Kirk's Murder As a Gun Grabbing Opportunity
Doug P.
FBI Director Kash Patel Says Charlie Kirk's Shooter Is Now in Custody
Brett T.
Dana Loesch Straightens Out Stephen King on Charlie Kirk's Murder
Brett T.
X User Suggests We Not Escalate Tensions After Kirk Assassination: 'The Left Did Not Do This'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'Let's Just Say Something Big Will Happen Tomorrow': X Account Posts About Charlie Kirk Brett T.
Advertisement