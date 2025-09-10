Gov. Gavin Newsom Calls to 'Reject Political Violence in All Its Forms,' Then Trips Over Recent Posts

There was extremely sad and maddening news to report earlier when it was learned that Charlie Kirk had passed away after being shot at a campus event in Utah today. It's been a sickening day.
While many Democrats will eventually try to make this about "gun violence" instead of what it really is, California Gov. Gavin Newsom had one of the least self-aware posts from a politician so far today.
Here's Gov. Newsom's post after Charlie Kirk was shot today but before it was reported that he'd died:
The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form.— Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) September 10, 2025
That's a good message taken at face value, provided nobody has paid attention to Newsom's rhetoric and posts this year.
Take ALL the seats, governor:
This you? https://t.co/SLLq5qcZkn pic.twitter.com/CwzFd1GDR5— Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) September 10, 2025
Mocking as assassination attempt is just hilarious! As long as the person doing it is a Democrat and the person shot was a Republican who the TDS-addled loathe.
You posted this… pic.twitter.com/zNtrSNd8Lg— EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) September 10, 2025
That dude and his staff supporters along with the "Press Office" account recently mocked the assassination attempt on a presidential candidate to try and dunk on Trump.
Why don’t you call Republicans fascists a few more times, Gavin, see who else takes you seriously— Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) September 10, 2025
The Dems really hope nobody notices their hypocrisy.
Members of your party have spewed the rhetoric that has led to an escalation of this violence.— Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) September 10, 2025
You need to get your house in order.
You are part of this operation. Shut up. https://t.co/Jb5xFbQ9xN— Lara Logan (@laralogan) September 10, 2025
September 10, 2025
Not long ago Charlie Kirk was interviewed on Gavin Newsom's podcast and it was a friendly chat but at some subsequent point Newsom decided that more extreme rhetoric was in order now that he's obviously decided to seek the Dem nomination in 2028.
