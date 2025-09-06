Trump's Post About What's Next for Chicago Dems (and the Illegals They Harbor) Alarms Gov. Pritzker

Last night we told you that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was receiving leaked information from Washington, DC about potential federal operations coming to Chicago:

Pritzker says he's receiving leaked information about potential federal operations in Chicago:



“There are a lot of patriotic Americans who work in the administration, or work at the departments or in the military, who have let us know things without having permission to do so." pic.twitter.com/HJq4BRmDfg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

We believe that claim almost as much as when Pritzker said Trump has been begging him to call.

In any case, Pritzker doesn't need to rely on "leaks" when the president himself is telegraphing his intent the way he did earlier on social media:

The real fear of the Dems is that Trump will show everybody that high crime rates (such as 50-plus people getting shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend) are a political choice and doesn't have to be the norm, which is pretty much what Pritzker said earlier this week.

The President of the United States is threatening to go to war with an American city.



This is not a joke. This is not normal.



Donald Trump isn't a strongman, he's a scared man. Illinois won’t be intimidated by a wannabe dictator. pic.twitter.com/f87Zek7Cqb — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) September 6, 2025

These Dems sure seem bothered that somebody wants to arrest people who are in the country illegally and help get rid of crime in their cities along the way. Remember "no one is above the law"? Pritzker sure hopes you don't.

Chicago has the most m*rders of any city in the US for thirteen straight years.



You’ve already turned one of your cities into a war zone.



What you’re doing is not normal nor safe.



Resign. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 6, 2025

Pritzker has basically been claiming that he's determined to keep the citizens of Chicago safe by fighting Trump's efforts to stop the killings.

