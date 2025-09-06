Trump's Post About What's Next for Chicago Dems (and the Illegals They Harbor) Alarms Gov. Pritzker

Safety Last: Minneapolis Neighborhood Installed LGBTQ Flag Street Signs That Are Completel...
Doug P. | 2:33 PM on September 06, 2025
Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times via AP, Pool

Last night we told you that Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said he was receiving leaked information from Washington, DC about potential federal operations coming to Chicago:

Advertisement

We believe that claim almost as much as when Pritzker said Trump has been begging him to call

In any case, Pritzker doesn't need to rely on "leaks" when the president himself is telegraphing his intent the way he did earlier on social media: 

The real fear of the Dems is that Trump will show everybody that high crime rates (such as 50-plus people getting shot in Chicago over Labor Day weekend) are a political choice and doesn't have to be the norm, which is pretty much what Pritzker said earlier this week. 

These Dems sure seem bothered that somebody wants to arrest people who are in the country illegally and help get rid of crime in their cities along the way. Remember "no one is above the law"? Pritzker sure hopes you don't. 

Pritzker has basically been claiming that he's determined to keep the citizens of Chicago safe by fighting Trump's efforts to stop the killings. 

*****

