Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement Coming to Chicago

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:14 AM on September 06, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Marton

Democrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn’t know when to keep his enormous pie hole shut. On Friday, he was bragging on MSNBC that he has leakers in the federal government sharing information with him about President Donald Trump’s possible law enforcement plans for Chicago. So dumb.

Here he is with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

He swallows everything else; the least he could swallow is his pride and give Trump a ring.

Commenters say what Pritzker confessed to is treason.

Trump should feed Pritzker’s alleged leakers fake info for giggles.

Pritzker doesn’t care that he's possibly doomed his sources (assuming they exist) to prison time.

Even with mass layoffs due to DOGE, there are still plenty of leftist activists trying to derail Trump’s agenda from their government building desks. If they are feeding Pritzker info, then they need to be sniffed out immediately and have charges brought against them.

Tags:

CHICAGO DEMOCRAT PARTY DOJ DONALD TRUMP ILLINOIS JB PRITZKER

