Leak Speak: JB Pritzker Gorging Himself on Insider Info About Possible Law Enforcement Coming to Chicago

Democrat Illinois Governor JB Pritzker doesn’t know when to keep his enormous pie hole shut. On Friday, he was bragging on MSNBC that he has leakers in the federal government sharing information with him about President Donald Trump’s possible law enforcement plans for Chicago. So dumb.

Here he is with fellow Democrat Jen Psaki. (WATCH)

Pritzker says he's receiving leaked information about potential federal operations in Chicago:



“There are a lot of patriotic Americans who work in the administration, or work at the departments or in the military, who have let us know things without having permission to do so." pic.twitter.com/HJq4BRmDfg — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

All he has to do is call Trump and have a conversation directly to know everything he wants to know — Sande Freundlieb (@SoterMt) September 6, 2025

He swallows everything else; the least he could swallow is his pride and give Trump a ring.

Commenters say what Pritzker confessed to is treason.

This is literally treasonous stuff by definition. — Ian Jaeger (@IanJaeger29) September 6, 2025

Investigate. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

Fire them and court martial those doing it. — Mike Engleman🇺🇲 (@RealHickory) September 6, 2025

Some would say Pritzker is hungry to derail Trump's efforts.



Trump says fat chance. — Vincent Horatio Tortelli 🇬🇱 🇵🇼 🇳🇷 (@TortelliVinnie) September 6, 2025

Pritzker called them patriots…

They must be CDC losers, telling Pritzker every wild rumor.



President Trump should get a good troll or more out of Pritzker’s specious “patriots”. — Ted Kowalski (@ATedK) September 6, 2025

Trump should feed Pritzker’s alleged leakers fake info for giggles.

Pritzker doesn’t care that he's possibly doomed his sources (assuming they exist) to prison time.

So .. with the left there is no problem obtaining, and using, ill gotten information .. subverting federal laws, and law enforcement, comes naturally .. problem is, when the deck fighting is over, the losers walk the plank. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) September 6, 2025

Openly admitting as such on national television. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

Pritzker is a liar of the highest order, but I don't doubt this claim one bit. The swamp is filthy, Trump administration members or not. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) September 6, 2025

Would it really surprise anyone if it’s true? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 6, 2025

It sure shouldn't. Some of the most dispicable scoundrels in DC have infiltrated the Trump administrations. — Scott Lame (@dimeday128) September 6, 2025

Even with mass layoffs due to DOGE, there are still plenty of leftist activists trying to derail Trump’s agenda from their government building desks. If they are feeding Pritzker info, then they need to be sniffed out immediately and have charges brought against them.

