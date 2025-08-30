'Trump Has Tricked Democrats Into Delivering Letters to MS-13 Illegal Aliens' (the Dems Are NOT Alright)

The last time we checked in with Democrat Sen. Mark Warner he was getting ratioed big time over his bizarre anti-prayer, pro-gun control video, but he's also been busy proving that his party has another top priority: Defending illegal alien gang members.

Next up for Sen. Warner is serving as a postal service for Kilmar Abrego Garcia:

This afternoon, I visited Kilmar Abrego Garcia and other detainees at the Farmville Detention Center to deliver letters from his family.



He wants to keep fighting for justice. pic.twitter.com/Vtur9jHHPI — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) August 28, 2025

No word on if Warner's Senate colleague Chris Van Hollen joined him to have another margarita with Garcia.

Scott Jennings summed up what the Democrats have become just because they must automatically oppose all of Trump's position:

Trump has tricked Democrats into delivering letters to MS-13 illegal aliens. https://t.co/IHLoPmIwfh — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) August 30, 2025

Trump's contributed to getting Dems to defend violent crime on the streets of U.S. cities, try to keep illegal alien gang members from being deported, and to dump on people who pray. Quite the look for the Democrats.

It is such a treat to see Pres. Trump load the bait and set the trap, and the Dems take the bait EVERY TIME. — Mike, Unusual 🌺✨🗡️ (@T0daysTomSawyer) August 30, 2025

They couldn't be more predictable.

