'Trump Has Tricked Democrats Into Delivering Letters to MS-13 Illegal Aliens' (the Dems Are NOT Alright)

Doug P. | 3:10 PM on August 30, 2025
Meme screenshot

The last time we checked in with Democrat Sen. Mark Warner he was getting ratioed big time over his bizarre anti-prayer, pro-gun control video, but he's also been busy proving that his party has another top priority: Defending illegal alien gang members. 

Next up for Sen. Warner is serving as a postal service for Kilmar Abrego Garcia:

No word on if Warner's Senate colleague Chris Van Hollen joined him to have another margarita with Garcia. 

Scott Jennings summed up what the Democrats have become just because they must automatically oppose all of Trump's position: 

Trump's contributed to getting Dems to defend violent crime on the streets of U.S. cities, try to keep illegal alien gang members from being deported, and to dump on people who pray. Quite the look for the Democrats. 

They couldn't be more predictable. 

