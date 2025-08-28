And Here We GO! JD Vance Just Needs 2 Tweets to DISMANTLE Jen...
The Democratic Party Covered Itself In Glory Today

Allow Mayor Jacob Frey to Explain How 'Assault Rifles' Work and Why They Should Be Banned

Doug P. | 10:58 AM on August 28, 2025
meme

Yesterday's mass shooting at a Catholic church and school has brought with it an unfortunately familiar sight, which is Democrats and many in the media making it abundantly clear that many of them have absolutely no idea what they're talking about when it comes to the topic of firearms (and many other issues for that matter). And yes, some of those same people are politicians who want to make laws concerning what kind of guns you can and can't own (many want you to have none at all). 

Advertisement

Just a few hours after the shooting, a CNN analyst went above and beyond the call of "journalism" duty while explaining why you shouldn't trust that cable net to pass along factual information: 

Not to be outdone, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who dislikes guns perhaps even more than he detests prayer, decided to flash his gun expertise while explaining why "assault rifles" should be banned. Something else should be banned: Left-wing Democrats pretending to know what they're talking about when it comes to firearms. Watch: 

Oh my.

Maybe Frey should write a follow-up for USA Today to their much mocked "possible modifications to AR-15s" story a few years ago. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy. 

