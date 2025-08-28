Allow Mayor Jacob Frey to Explain How 'Assault Rifles' Work and Why They Should Be Banned

Yesterday's mass shooting at a Catholic church and school has brought with it an unfortunately familiar sight, which is Democrats and many in the media making it abundantly clear that many of them have absolutely no idea what they're talking about when it comes to the topic of firearms (and many other issues for that matter). And yes, some of those same people are politicians who want to make laws concerning what kind of guns you can and can't own (many want you to have none at all).

Just a few hours after the shooting, a CNN analyst went above and beyond the call of "journalism" duty while explaining why you shouldn't trust that cable net to pass along factual information:

CNN Correspondent: Semi-automatic rifles “shoot dozens of bullets in just one trigger pull.”



CNN should not employ “experts” to comment on mass shootings who don’t even understand the basics of firearms. pic.twitter.com/WhXnGEsmng — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 27, 2025

Not to be outdone, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, who dislikes guns perhaps even more than he detests prayer, decided to flash his gun expertise while explaining why "assault rifles" should be banned. Something else should be banned: Left-wing Democrats pretending to know what they're talking about when it comes to firearms. Watch:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey wants to take your guns but evidently doesn't understand the difference between a clip, a magazine, and ammunition:



"We have these assault rifles that can reel off 30 clips in conjunction with a magazine before the person needs to reload." pic.twitter.com/PjqwzEj1I9 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) August 28, 2025

Oh my.

I love watching the left explain guns to me — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 28, 2025

Jacob Frey talking about “30 clips with a magazine” is the firearm version of AOC describing economics. — merikuh (@merikuh) August 28, 2025

These people are willfully ignorant about how guns work. https://t.co/g1JAbZEs82 — Vanessa (@Nessakins_) August 28, 2025

Maybe Frey should write a follow-up for USA Today to their much mocked "possible modifications to AR-15s" story a few years ago.

