NY AG Letitia James' Brag About How Big of a Check From Trump She'd Bring Back Has Aged BADLY

Doug P. | 12:29 PM on August 21, 2025
Twitchy

As we told you earlier, a New York Appeals Court tossed out a huge civil fine against Donald Trump in the latest example of a Democrat lawfare effort going down in flames

A New York appeals court Thursday threw out the massive $464 million judgment dealt to President Trump after he was found liable at a civil trial for business fraud. 

The Appellate Division, First Department overturned the whopping fine in the case in which Trump, 78, was found to have fraudulently inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over a decade to get better loan and insurance terms. 

Trump would have had to pay a total of more than $500 million, including more than $100 million in interest, had the February 2024 ruling from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron been upheld.

When Letitia James was running for the office of Attorney General in New York, she campaigned on "getting" Trump. After the subsequent civil fine from Judge Engoron against Trump, James went out and bragged about how big of a check she was going to bring back for New Yorkers Watch (via @WesternLensman): 

That's a first ballot "this aged badly" Hall of Famer right there!

James also used to like to keep a tally on the interest that was, so she thought, going to be collected from Trump's fine:

Maybe Trump should send James a check for a dollar and say he felt bad and didn't want to see her walk away completely empty-handed. 

