Sorry, Letitia! NY Appeals Court Tosses Trump's Civil Fraud Fine In ANOTHER Dem Lawfare Smackdown

Doug P. | 11:24 AM on August 21, 2025
AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

It was clear that New York Attorney General Letitia James really enjoyed all the Dems' lawfare efforts to "get" Donald Trump, but she won't be smiling today.

Via the New York Post

A New York appeals court Thursday threw out the massive $464 million judgment dealt to President Trump after he was found liable at a civil trial for business fraud. 

The Appellate Division, First Department overturned the whopping fine in the case in which Trump, 78, was found to have fraudulently inflated his net worth by billions of dollars over a decade to get better loan and insurance terms. 

Trump would have had to pay a total of more than $500 million, including more than $100 million in interest, had the February 2024 ruling from Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron been upheld.

Another Dem lawfare effort bites the dust: 

In a thread, Jonathan Turley slammed the fine against Trump as being the "pinnacle of lawfare" efforts:

Bingo.

You hate to see it, right? No, not really. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and lawfare efforts.

