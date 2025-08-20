What Was Said on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Indicates Team Newsom's Trump Trolling on X Is Backfiring

As you might have noticed, the latest social media "strategy" from Team Gavin Newsom has been to troll Trump by attempting to impersonate his posting style. Having solved all problems in California, we're seeing stuff like this from the Newsom Press account:

HAS ANYONE NOTICED THAT SINCE I SAID “I HATE KID ROCK” HE'S NO LONGER 'HOT?' — GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

I SELDOM WATCH LOW-RATED "GARBAGEMAN" GREG GUTFELD BUT, WHEN I DO, I MARVEL AT THE FAKE LAUGHTER ON THE SHOW. IT SOUNDS LIKE A BAD “LAUGH MACHINE,” IT’S SO OBNOXIOUS AND DISGUSTING, JUST LIKE HIM, ALWAYS LAUGHING NO MATTER WHAT IS SAID. REAL PATRIOTS HATE IT WHEN FOX (“EDITS THE… — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) August 20, 2025

The "low rated" jab might stick if Gutfeld didn't have the highest rated nighttime talk show on TV. If anything that's a troll on Kimmel and Colbert.

But Politico seems to like it:

How Gavin Newsom trolled his way to the top of social media https://t.co/bnU1VGwuYr — POLITICO (@politico) August 20, 2025

They seem to be confusing getting noticed with popularity:

Social media presence is far more important than the corruption and ineptitude of his governance. — 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 𝗠𝗲 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝘁𝗮 (@txsalth2o) August 20, 2025

Add it all up and the constant Trump trolling from Team Newsom has even lost "Morning Joe" on MSNBC (soon to be known as "PMS NOW" or something like that).

Watch:

Hahahaha the Democrats are so cringe that even Morning Joe admits they are embarrassing themselves 😂



“You can see the Democrats are trying to find their footing and it’s quite embarrassing, actually.



I mean, Gavin Newsom. Have you seen what he’s doing online? And it’s like,… pic.twitter.com/Vu746UNY8y — TheStormHasArrived (@TheStormRedux) August 20, 2025

The Democrats, especially Newsom, keep trying to "find their footing" and are falling flat on their faces.

When you lose Scarborough you know it's time to hang it up — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) August 20, 2025

No kidding.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and leftist clowns like Gavin Newsom.

