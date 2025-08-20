Open-Borders Think Tanker Stunned: DC Dems Hate President Trump’s Crime-Stopping Crusade
Democrat Delusions: Variety Writer Wants the Fascist Fantasies In His Head Reflected on...
CNN Analyst Among Those Whose Intelligence Security Clearances Were Revoked by DNI Tulsi...
Fearing Trump Will Secure Peace Between Russia and Ukraine, Susan Rice Dusts Off...
Dana Loesch Shreds The Left On Mail-In Ballots As Only She Can
Transatlantic Trash Talk: France Critiques the U.S., Americans Shrug It Off on X

What Was Said on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' Indicates Team Newsom's Trump Trolling on X Is Backfiring

Doug P. | 10:58 AM on August 20, 2025
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

As you might have noticed, the latest social media "strategy" from Team Gavin Newsom has been to troll Trump by attempting to impersonate his posting style. Having solved all problems in California, we're seeing stuff like this from the Newsom Press account:

The "low rated" jab might stick if Gutfeld didn't have the highest rated nighttime talk show on TV. If anything that's a troll on Kimmel and Colbert. 

But Politico seems to like it: 

They seem to be confusing getting noticed with popularity: 

Add it all up and the constant Trump trolling from Team Newsom has even lost "Morning Joe" on MSNBC (soon to be known as "PMS NOW" or something like that). 

Watch:

The Democrats, especially Newsom, keep trying to "find their footing" and are falling flat on their faces. 

No kidding.

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and leftist clowns like Gavin Newsom.

