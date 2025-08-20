Here Come the Food Deserts! Kroger to Close Stores In Washington State Thanks...
Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin a 'Dictator' Label on Trump

Doug P. | 2:10 PM on August 20, 2025
Meme screenshot

Hey look, we've got more Democrat projection to shine a light on!

First, here's what Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold had to say after President Trump's statement about wanting to end mail-in voting: 

As usual, the Democrats opposed to Trump are everything they accuse him of being, and this is just another example.

It seems like just last year that Griswold was trying to keep an opposing presidential candidate off her state's ballot for the November election in order to "save democracy" or something. Wait, it WAS only just last year: 

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to conclude that the state can lawfully bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions in 2020 that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

The case concerns, among other things, whether Trump "engaged in insurrection" under Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment and is therefore prohibited from serving as president.

The Supreme Court ruled against Griswold and the Democrats' effort to remove their party's Republican presidential opponent from the ballot while saying the quiet part out loud: At that point it was up to the voters to decide -- oh the horror: 

The Democrats fighting to not leave the issue up to voters spoke volumes about which side is actually concerned about "democracy" (as usual though, the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats"). 

Griswold's timing was certainly on point: 

Yep, that thing Dems say never happens happened again recently.

