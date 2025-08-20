Colorado Secretary of State Stomps on a Projection Rake While Trying to Pin a 'Dictator' Label on Trump

Hey look, we've got more Democrat projection to shine a light on!

First, here's what Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold had to say after President Trump's statement about wanting to end mail-in voting:

Colorado Secretary of State: "Look, Mail ballots are secure. Trump is obviously taking cues about democracy from a dictator like Putin."



pic.twitter.com/DmcDIEIykZ — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) August 19, 2025

As usual, the Democrats opposed to Trump are everything they accuse him of being, and this is just another example.

“The dictator is bad for democracy,” said the woman who fought to keep her political enemy off the ballot to deny voters a choice https://t.co/kp0kebd00H https://t.co/ad1FgTms1B — Razor (@hale_razor) August 20, 2025

It seems like just last year that Griswold was trying to keep an opposing presidential candidate off her state's ballot for the November election in order to "save democracy" or something. Wait, it WAS only just last year:

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold asked the Supreme Court on Wednesday to conclude that the state can lawfully bar former President Donald Trump from the Republican primary ballot because of his actions in 2020 that culminated in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. The case concerns, among other things, whether Trump "engaged in insurrection" under Section 3 of the Constitution's 14th Amendment and is therefore prohibited from serving as president.

The Supreme Court ruled against Griswold and the Democrats' effort to remove their party's Republican presidential opponent from the ballot while saying the quiet part out loud: At that point it was up to the voters to decide -- oh the horror:

🚨 Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says she’s disappointed by the Supreme Court’s decision to allow Donald Trump to remain on the 2024 ballot and complains: “It will be up to the American voters to save our democracy in November.”



pic.twitter.com/X2Xe8Y9mlL — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) March 4, 2024

The Democrats fighting to not leave the issue up to voters spoke volumes about which side is actually concerned about "democracy" (as usual though, the Left's definition of "democracy" is "Democrats").

Griswold's timing was certainly on point:

A dem was literally caught stuffing ballots the other day, wtf kinda gaslighting is this — 🇺🇸 Bull Moose American 🇺🇸 (@BullMooseMemes) August 19, 2025

Yep, that thing Dems say never happens happened again recently.

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and "save democracy" hypocrisy.

