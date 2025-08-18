Hakeem Jeffries Inspires Dem Chart Fail Flashbacks After Trying to Blame GOP for...
MI Dem Caught Stuffing Ballot Box, Proving That Thing They Say NEVER Happens ... Happened Again

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 AM on August 18, 2025
AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File

A Michigan councilman thought he could cheat his way to victory, but the cameras caught him. 

A Michigan city council member was caught on camera stuffing an election drop-box with apparent absentee ballots just days before he won his re-election bid in a local primary.

Hamtramck City Council member Abu Musa was seen in the passenger seat of a car on Aug. 1 handing stacks of paper to the car’s driver, who then dumped them into a nearby ballot box, footage obtained by Local 4 appears to show.

Musa held onto his re-election spot in the primary four days later on Aug. 5, beating out 11 other candidates with 1,129 votes. 

But only 286 of those votes were cast on election day — with 843 being cast by absentee ballot, the Daily Mail reported.


Musa would have placed fifth without the absentee ballots, according to the Mail.

Sir, you have to make it a little more believable than that. 

It's crazy how that happens!

Precisely.

People are noticing. 

The only reason it should be allowed is for people who are in the military or those with documented disabilities. Other people should show up to vote. 

If the American citizens don't have faith in the democratic voting system, this country will crumble. 

It should be illegal. 

The Corporate Media only cares when it is Republicans. Otherwise, they look the other way.

