MI Dem Caught Stuffing Ballot Box, Proving That Thing They Say NEVER Happens ... Happened Again

A Michigan councilman thought he could cheat his way to victory, but the cameras caught him.

Michigan city councilman caught on camera stuffing election drop-box with absentee ballots days before primary https://t.co/6q0nUQlPCw pic.twitter.com/TxSps7GJMt — New York Post (@nypost) August 17, 2025

Advertisement

A Michigan city council member was caught on camera stuffing an election drop-box with apparent absentee ballots just days before he won his re-election bid in a local primary. Hamtramck City Council member Abu Musa was seen in the passenger seat of a car on Aug. 1 handing stacks of paper to the car’s driver, who then dumped them into a nearby ballot box, footage obtained by Local 4 appears to show. Musa held onto his re-election spot in the primary four days later on Aug. 5, beating out 11 other candidates with 1,129 votes. But only 286 of those votes were cast on election day — with 843 being cast by absentee ballot, the Daily Mail reported.

Musa would have placed fifth without the absentee ballots, according to the Mail.

Sir, you have to make it a little more believable than that.

That thing that never happens just happened again. https://t.co/ZydTJg5pqA — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 17, 2025

It's crazy how that happens!

Andddd that’s why we need to ban all mail-in voting. https://t.co/IrhhLr1mmd — Nicholas 🥒 (@pickolas94) August 18, 2025

Precisely.

the thing that never happens happened again https://t.co/I0oIsj20VQ pic.twitter.com/nVAaa1CvqO — Barbarian Capital (@BarbarianCap) August 17, 2025

Amazing how the thing that never happens keeps happening https://t.co/e67J4D7BkI — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) August 17, 2025

People are noticing.

Drop boxes and mail in ballots are the most anti-democracy inventions ever conceived of. They destroy election integrity. There is no valid argument for either. https://t.co/pTUDT8yFLt — Marc Sulfridge (@marcsulf) August 18, 2025

The only reason it should be allowed is for people who are in the military or those with documented disabilities. Other people should show up to vote.

Same city, six days prior to this story coming out. If MI Gov won’t do anything about this (and obviously she won’t) Trump needs to step in. This is below the baseline of what is allowable behavior in America. https://t.co/tNF2jpWihE https://t.co/gcpSYeg5N3 — Noah Wall (@NoahWWall) August 18, 2025

Advertisement

If the American citizens don't have faith in the democratic voting system, this country will crumble.

From what party you ask?



Without naming names, its initials are: DEMOCRAT! https://t.co/N6V2IxTJug — Unwoke Hope (@Unwokehope) August 18, 2025

You have been told this doesn't happen. It happens. Unsolicited mail voting make it more possible than in-person voting. https://t.co/XXJIzpmbpZ — Jim Pfaff (@jimpfaff) August 18, 2025

It should be illegal.

Ah, the classic ballot-stuffing caper, caught on tape. But hey, if it's not a Russian bot or a MAGA grandma, does the media even care? Asking for a fortified democracy. — Mark Van Toll (@markvantoll) August 17, 2025

The Corporate Media only cares when it is Republicans. Otherwise, they look the other way.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.