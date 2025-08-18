Hakeem Jeffries Inspires Dem Chart Fail Flashbacks After Trying to Blame GOP for Raising Cost of Living

BOOYAH! Jillian Michaels Takes on Horde of Woke Racist Mouth-Breathers Attacking Her for...
Doug P. | 8:56 AM on August 18, 2025
Meme screenshot

When it comes to economic (and many other) issues, the Democrats have settled on a familiar strategy: Lie like crazy about what's happening and why. 

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one of the many Dems who lies regularly while hoping nobody can remember what was going on just a couple short years ago. You see, everything's the fault of Republicans: 

Keep in mind this is one of the same Democrats who blamed Trump for the open border when Biden was in the White House and said it couldn't be fixed without new legislation. That was, obviously, total BS.

But don't just take our word for it. The Democrats pointed out that very thing recently in a post to X that backfired hilariously.

Last month the Democrats posted an eventually deleted chart that was supposed to be a slam on Trump and instead they nuked the Biden years and showed exactly how awful his presidency was, and this only told part of the story: 

Thanks to Rep. Jeffries for inspiring that chart to get passed around one more time!

When the cost of living under Biden the Dems called it "Putin's price hikes." 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and constant lies. 

