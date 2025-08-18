Hakeem Jeffries Inspires Dem Chart Fail Flashbacks After Trying to Blame GOP for Raising Cost of Living

When it comes to economic (and many other) issues, the Democrats have settled on a familiar strategy: Lie like crazy about what's happening and why.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries is one of the many Dems who lies regularly while hoping nobody can remember what was going on just a couple short years ago. You see, everything's the fault of Republicans:

The cost of living in America under reckless Republican policies is way too high.



You deserve better. — Hakeem Jeffries (@RepJeffries) August 18, 2025

Keep in mind this is one of the same Democrats who blamed Trump for the open border when Biden was in the White House and said it couldn't be fixed without new legislation. That was, obviously, total BS.

The cost of living in America under reckless Democrat policies during the Biden administration was too high.



We deserved better.



We elected Trump. — Cryptid Politics 🇺🇸🐊 (@CryptidPolitics) August 18, 2025

But don't just take our word for it. The Democrats pointed out that very thing recently in a post to X that backfired hilariously.

Could you include that chart that showed @JoeBiden was responsible for the rising costs? https://t.co/qSuHJoGREi pic.twitter.com/6MnrhM7JyP — We are the Change (@1stAD123) August 18, 2025

Last month the Democrats posted an eventually deleted chart that was supposed to be a slam on Trump and instead they nuked the Biden years and showed exactly how awful his presidency was, and this only told part of the story:

thank you @RepJeffries and joe biden

here is your chart

you almost destroyed us ..... https://t.co/CDw4xxQxQD pic.twitter.com/yXay6z8ZTX — Town Crier (@a_town_crier) August 18, 2025

Thanks to Rep. Jeffries for inspiring that chart to get passed around one more time!

Then what happened when democrats were in charge?



Oh, they brought U.S. Bidenomics and told us inflation; higher cost of living, utility bills, fuel bills & groceries were all transitory.



In other words Americans are better off with Republicans who fix Democrats mess. https://t.co/Ytxxe1DXEE — JB (@BandyJim) August 18, 2025

When the cost of living under Biden the Dems called it "Putin's price hikes."

