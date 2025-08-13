THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan, Comey and Others

Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen...
Doug P. | 5:40 PM on August 13, 2025
Meme

Documents related to the Obama White House and intelligence community as it pertains to the spreading of the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election keep being declassified and released. 

Earlier it became clear that Adam Schiff, who was then in the House and who is now a senator, is in the Russia collusion hoax up to his number 2 pencil of a neck. 

Up next today is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who declassified and released emails from then DNI James Clapper to James Comey, John Brennan and others. The emails seem to have been clearly designed to make sure pushing "Russia collusion" based on bogus and manufactured intel in order to carry Hillary Clinton across the finish line was a top priority: 

Yes, you read that right. Clapper reminded everybody that it was a "'team sport' that required 'compromise on our normal modalities.'"

Catherine Herridge added this:

Oh, So NOW Feelings Don't Matter! Justine Bateman Drops the Hammer on Karen Bass Over L.A. Crime
Amy Curtis
It all has to be "fast tracked" so the information could be used to affect the 2016 election and sway it against Trump. 

If you're ever accused of a crime try telling the judge that you were just temporarily "compromising your normal modalities" and see what happens. 

Just amazing. We're still waiting for some accountability, and hopefully that's coming. 

*****

