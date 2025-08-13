THERE It Is! Tulsi Gabbard Shares 2016 Email From James Clapper to Brennan, Comey and Others

Documents related to the Obama White House and intelligence community as it pertains to the spreading of the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 U.S. presidential election keep being declassified and released.

Advertisement

Earlier it became clear that Adam Schiff, who was then in the House and who is now a senator, is in the Russia collusion hoax up to his number 2 pencil of a neck.

Up next today is Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, who declassified and released emails from then DNI James Clapper to James Comey, John Brennan and others. The emails seem to have been clearly designed to make sure pushing "Russia collusion" based on bogus and manufactured intel in order to carry Hillary Clinton across the finish line was a top priority:

🚨Newly declassified Top Secret emails sent on December 22, 2016 complying with President Obama's order to create the manufactured January 2017 ICA about Russia expose how DNI James Clapper demanded the IC fall in line behind the Russia Hoax. Clapper admits that it was a "team… pic.twitter.com/fVHq9E1no7 — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) August 13, 2025

Yes, you read that right. Clapper reminded everybody that it was a "'team sport' that required 'compromise on our normal modalities.'"

Catherine Herridge added this:

Then DNI-Clapper: “It is essential that we (CIA/NSA/FBI/ODNI) be on the same page.”



It is significant + no surprise to those who followed the Russia story since 2016 that then NSA Director Rogers pushed back against the “fast track” Russia assessment commissioned by President… https://t.co/RzobH4pCHj pic.twitter.com/5FgxsRC3Gj — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 13, 2025

It all has to be "fast tracked" so the information could be used to affect the 2016 election and sway it against Trump.

Interesting description for a crime by Clapper. https://t.co/cT7e8y6i3g — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) August 13, 2025

If you're ever accused of a crime try telling the judge that you were just temporarily "compromising your normal modalities" and see what happens.

He literally says “that’s OUR story and we’re stickin’ to it,” because he knows it was BS https://t.co/m2yC454r0u — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) August 13, 2025

Just amazing. We're still waiting for some accountability, and hopefully that's coming.

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax, and that's causing the Democrats to panic.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!