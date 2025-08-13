Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous

Doug P. | 2:30 PM on August 13, 2025
meme

The level of Democrat projection when it comes to lawbreaking, "threats to democracy" and "spreading misinformation" just keeps on increasing. 

We told you yesterday about one of the reasons, according to a whistleblower, that Adam Schiff allegedly leaked bogus "Russiagate" intel on Trump was at least partly personal:

It just keeps looking worse for Schiff and other Dems, and we didn't think that Biden gave Schiff-ty that preemptive pardon for nothing. 

Today, journalist (and we use the term "journalist" non-sarcastically instead of accompanied by exaggerated finger quotes like we do when writing about Jim Acosta or somebody like that) Catherine Herridge has more related to the FBI documents that have been declassified. It sounds like there was a revolving door between the intel community and the offices of certain Democrats: 

Here's the full post from @C__Herridge:

The October 2017 FBI report alleges leaking by democrats on the House Intelligence Committee was “not a one-time thing,” there was a “systematic process.”

“...notes would be run up to the ranking member, ADAM SCHIFF, after which a decision was made as to who would leak the information…” 

This account was given by an FBI Special Agent based on their conversation with a GOP House Intelligence committee staffer 

The 266 pages declassified via @FBIDirectorKash contain multiple sources and protected disclosures about alleged leaking from 2017 to 2023  

We reached out to @RepSwalwell’s office yesterday.  

On X, he claimed the October 2017 whistleblower “made it up.”  

@SenAdamSchiff has reportedly called the records a “smear” as weak as  "absolutely and categorically false.”

If either Schiff or Swallwell -- serial liars both -- say something is "categorically false" that only leads us to suspect there's a very good chance it's absolutely true. 

What are the chances viewers of any of the network nightly newscasts will be hearing about ANY of this? 

Schiff's "no one is above the law" stuff continues to implode:

"No one is above the law, not even an ex president." Or a sitting U.S. senator. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama, his administration and the Democrats who pushed the Russia Collusion Hoax.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

