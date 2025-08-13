Catherine Herridge Shares New Declassified Docs That'll Make Schiff, Swalwell and Dems Even MORE Nervous

The level of Democrat projection when it comes to lawbreaking, "threats to democracy" and "spreading misinformation" just keeps on increasing.

We told you yesterday about one of the reasons, according to a whistleblower, that Adam Schiff allegedly leaked bogus "Russiagate" intel on Trump was at least partly personal:

BREAKING: Newly disclosed FBI 302s by Director Kash Patel reveal that Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff allegedly leaked Russiagate intel on Trump because he was "particularly upset" after Trump won in 2016 because he expected Hillary to appoint him to succeed Brennan as CIA director. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2025

It just keeps looking worse for Schiff and other Dems, and we didn't think that Biden gave Schiff-ty that preemptive pardon for nothing.

Today, journalist (and we use the term "journalist" non-sarcastically instead of accompanied by exaggerated finger quotes like we do when writing about Jim Acosta or somebody like that) Catherine Herridge has more related to the FBI documents that have been declassified. It sounds like there was a revolving door between the intel community and the offices of certain Democrats:

This is the one declassified @FBI record you should not miss!



The October 2017 FBI report alleges leaking by democrats on the House Intelligence Committee was “not a one-time thing,” there was a “systematic process.”



“...notes would be run up to the ranking member, ADAM SCHIFF,… https://t.co/hpEqgzVNpN pic.twitter.com/j3rgLG8dOn — Catherine Herridge (@C__Herridge) August 13, 2025

Here's the full post from @C__Herridge:

The October 2017 FBI report alleges leaking by democrats on the House Intelligence Committee was “not a one-time thing,” there was a “systematic process.” “...notes would be run up to the ranking member, ADAM SCHIFF, after which a decision was made as to who would leak the information…” This account was given by an FBI Special Agent based on their conversation with a GOP House Intelligence committee staffer The 266 pages declassified via @FBIDirectorKash contain multiple sources and protected disclosures about alleged leaking from 2017 to 2023 We reached out to @RepSwalwell’s office yesterday. On X, he claimed the October 2017 whistleblower “made it up.” @SenAdamSchiff has reportedly called the records a “smear” as weak as "absolutely and categorically false.”

If either Schiff or Swallwell -- serial liars both -- say something is "categorically false" that only leads us to suspect there's a very good chance it's absolutely true.

Schiff and all involved in the leaking of these multiple classified documents to the press should be hit with SEPERATE CRIMINAL CHARGES for EACH AND EVERY DIFFERENT CLASSIFIED LEAK that they did.



If they turn out to have done 10 classified leaks, they SHOULD FACE exactly TEN… — Brian Cates - Political Columnist & Pundit (@drawandstrike) August 13, 2025

👀 look at what real journalists find! https://t.co/2ZSqwPw14G — The Chris Salcedo Show (@CSalcedoShow) August 13, 2025

What are the chances viewers of any of the network nightly newscasts will be hearing about ANY of this?

Schiff's "no one is above the law" stuff continues to implode:

There is a good-faith basis to conclude that the former president and his campaign may have violated federal law.



The Justice Department ought to be looking at these issues and investigate.



No one is above the law, not even an ex-president. pic.twitter.com/poinCV5ehh — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) March 7, 2022

"No one is above the law, not even an ex president." Or a sitting U.S. senator.

