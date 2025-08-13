Rep. Eric Swalwell Points to Example of DC Crime (That Dems Say Is WAY Down) and Says Trump Now Owns It

President Trump has a tremendous ability to make the Democrats take extremely unpopular positions simply by taking the other side. The Dems automatically default to the opposing position, and the issue of crime is another example of that.

Trump announced that the federal government would get involved in cleaning up the crime problem in Washington, DC, so what was the Left's predictable reaction? "Crime is way down in DC, it's a safe city and that's not necessary."

Dem Jamie Raskin even claimed that Trump brought in the National Guard just because of graffiti and homelessness.

The truth is, of course, far different. This was just on the first night of federal intervention in DC:

She [Leavitt] said approximately 850 officers and agents were deployed, with arrests for crimes such as homicide, gun offenses, drug possession with intent to distribute, evasion, lewd acts, stalking, and driving under the influence, reckless driving, and more. Additionally, she said six illegal guns were seized during the operation.

The "we need to curb gun violence and keep weapons out of the hands of people who shouldn't have them" Democrats were of course applauding that. Wait, no they weren't.

Instead we've seen Democrats like Rep. Eric Swalwell trying to find examples of crimes that took place as soon as Trump made the announcement so they can blame the president for them:

Trump Owns It https://t.co/mnjmn7dZzh — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) August 12, 2025

Dems: Crime in DC is really rare these days and federal intervention is unnecessary.

Literally 2 hours later: All this crime in DC is now Trump’s fault!

Oh, so now there is a crime crisis in D.C.? Funny how quick you turned around on that. — Chris Martz (@ChrisMartzWX) August 13, 2025

But I was told that Washington is a safe city? — Jerry Grey🐊 (@Jerry__Grey) August 12, 2025

We're now waiting for the Democrats to defend people who were caught carrying guns illegally just because Trump's the one leading the effort.

Oh, and one more thing:

The shooter owns it, you ridiculous jackass — G (@TCC_Grouchy) August 13, 2025

Democrats never want to blame the criminal for the crime, especially when Trump's the one leading the anti-crime effort.

