Rachel Morin's Illegal Alien Killer Sentenced to Life in Prison Without Parole

Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti and the Homeless

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on August 12, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Democrat Jamie Raskin is lying to you. But you already knew that. President Donald Trump has been very clear that he federalized the D.C. police force and brought in the National Guard to push back on violent crimes. Raskin was on Brian Tyler Cohen’s program on Tuesday, claiming Trump was instead targeting the homeless and those who spray paint public and private property. Sure, that's it, Jamie!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Schiff is momentarily mum at the instruction of his attorney. We love it!

Commenters are mad but not surprised that Raskin has chosen to omit violent crimes as the reason Trump acted to bring overdue law and order to D.C.

It probably has to do with Raskin not having an ethical bone in his body.

Commenters point to the recent beating of a former DOGE engineer as an example of what Trump wants to prevent from happening on the streets of our nation's capital.

A staffer for Republican Ron Estes named Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot and killed in D.C. in late June. He was 21 years old.

Posters are correct that pushback against Trump is being perceived as support for criminal violence. But there is a way for Democrats to prove the streets are safe.

Democrats would never agree to that because they would be scared to death to walk the D.C. streets at night without security. But, they’re okay with residents living with that very same fear.

CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP HOMELESSNESS LAW AND ORDER WASHINGTON

