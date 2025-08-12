Dem Jamie Raskin Claims Trump Brought National Guard into D.C. Because of Graffiti and the Homeless

Democrat Jamie Raskin is lying to you. But you already knew that. President Donald Trump has been very clear that he federalized the D.C. police force and brought in the National Guard to push back on violent crimes. Raskin was on Brian Tyler Cohen’s program on Tuesday, claiming Trump was instead targeting the homeless and those who spray paint public and private property. Sure, that's it, Jamie!

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Raskin: Trump wants to put the National Guard on the streets of DC because of "graffiti and homeless people." pic.twitter.com/WnDgwxyl2M — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

🙄 Does he ever shut up? 🥱 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) August 12, 2025

No. But Adam Schiff is awfully quiet. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

Schiff is momentarily mum at the instruction of his attorney. We love it!

Commenters are mad but not surprised that Raskin has chosen to omit violent crimes as the reason Trump acted to bring overdue law and order to D.C.

I don't remember Lincoln being concerned about anything like 'posse comitatus'. If local law enforcement can't handle a problem, perhaps the federal government can. D.C. doesn't have 'state' law enforcement to lean on. — RD (@rodericdeane) August 12, 2025

Why does Jamie conveniently leave out the violent crime?



Rhetorical question — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

Rhetoric is twisted to its max when it comes out of Jamie's mouth. — RD (@rodericdeane) August 12, 2025

That and the daily shootings, carjackings, assaults, and other violent street crime. Raskin's a moron. — griffitovic (@griffitovic) August 12, 2025

He acts as if Trump didn’t mention any of this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

It probably has to do with Raskin not having an ethical bone in his body.

Commenters point to the recent beating of a former DOGE engineer as an example of what Trump wants to prevent from happening on the streets of our nation's capital.

Ex-DOGE staffer nicknamed ‘Big Balls’ left bloodied after savage DC carjacking attempt by 10 juveniles https://t.co/8eeBskyQV3 pic.twitter.com/lptDo5hHVI — New York Post (@nypost) August 6, 2025

Jamie seems to not want to talk about this part — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

Or Estes staffer being murdered in a drive-by shooting by a stray bullet — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) August 12, 2025

A staffer for Republican Ron Estes named Eric Tarpinian-Jachym was shot and killed in D.C. in late June. He was 21 years old.

Posters are correct that pushback against Trump is being perceived as support for criminal violence. But there is a way for Democrats to prove the streets are safe.

I never thought I’d see members of a political party, in a way, actually campaign for more violence. Shocking — Jonathan Crump (@RealCrumpster) August 12, 2025

Give him a sack lunch and tell him to go for a stroll. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) August 12, 2025

I agree with others’ suggestions that anyone downplaying violent crime in the city should immediately livestream their night-time strolls through various parts of the city — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 12, 2025

Democrats would never agree to that because they would be scared to death to walk the D.C. streets at night without security. But, they’re okay with residents living with that very same fear.

