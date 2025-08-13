Gov. Hochul Slams Trump for Using Nat'l Guard to Make NY Subways Safer (Wait, SHE Did That So It's Fine)

Scott Jennings: Guns Don't Kill People, Criminals Using Guns Do (WATCH)
Doug P. | 3:40 PM on August 13, 2025

President Trump using the National Guard to get control of crime in the District of Columbia has the Democrats, well, basically defending violent crime. The Dems' latest display of party "priorities" has alarmed even some people on MSNBC

Among the lefties who are troubled by Trump taking on crime in DC via the National Guard is New York Gov. Kathy Hochul

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday strongly condemned the prospect of President Donald Trump forcefully deploying the National Guard in New York City, an idea he floated after doing the same in Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. The governor didn’t say what exactly she might – or frankly could – do in order to prevent such a move, but she suggested that she would keep the state’s National Guard members busy to make it harder for Trump to federalize them.

Speaking to reporters at an unrelated press conference in Queens, Hochul pointed to decreases in major crime in the city over the past several years and praised the work of the New York City Police Department. “If he crosses that bright line and decides that the 32,000 dedicated members of the NYPD are not doing their jobs, (if) he's going to stand there and insult our law enforcement officers, I think there'll be people in outrage over that alone,” she said. 

Many Democrats are implying, if not flat-out saying, that deploying the National Guard is an unprecedented abuse of executive power and basically only something a dictator would do. 

As usual, the Dems are hoping everybody's memory started on January 20th of last year as evidenced by this flashback to Gov. Hochul joining the collective brain trust on "The View": 

As usual, it's OK when THEY do it.

Everybody say it all at once:

The Dems should trademark that!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and hypocrisy. 

