Brian Stelter Notes Fox News and THEN Trump Pounced on Declassified Docs About Adam Schiff

As we told you yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel declassified documents that show the alleged reason Adam Schiff leaked "Russiagate" intelligence about Trump:

BREAKING: Newly disclosed FBI 302s by Director Kash Patel reveal that Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff allegedly leaked Russiagate intel on Trump because he was "particularly upset" after Trump won in 2016 because he expected Hillary to appoint him to succeed Brennan as CIA director. — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) August 12, 2025

So there's yet another big story concerning the Russia collusion hoax that Obama, Dems, Brennan, Clapper, et al apparently participated in pushing.

Brian Stelter though found a way to make it about Fox News and Trump, which is apparently supposed to discredit the original story because the media couldn't be more predictable:

Fox, 5:09am: "A whistleblower has told the FBI that Adam Schiff signed off on leaking classified information to discredit Donald Trump.”



Trump, 6:17am: "Just out, irrefutable proof that Adam Shifty Schiff 'APPROVED PLAN TO LEAK CLASSIFIED INFORMATION TO DAMAGE DONALD TRUMP.'" — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) August 13, 2025

Distraction attempt detected!

Whistleblower: “Adam Schiff formulated a conspiracy to leak classified information to feed a false Russia collusion narrative.”



Brian Stelter: “But isn’t the real story here that Trump noticed?” — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) August 13, 2025

Never underestimate a "journalist's" ability to try and distract from the actual point, especially when it concerns Donald Trump against the Democrats.

did Trump pounce — Razor (@hale_razor) August 13, 2025

There was strong "Trump pounces" energy in Stelter's post.

Reminder that Team Schiff constantly leaked to CNN during their shared Russia collusion hoax era against the American people, including this insanely stupid story https://t.co/Kw4lV92Dve — Mollie (@MZHemingway) August 13, 2025

CNN was Schiff's go-to cable net for a reason.

It’s hilarious that Stelter thinks it’s weird or bad that the President watches the most popular news channel in the nation. https://t.co/btuMMYDNZb — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) August 13, 2025

Biden reportedly watched MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show all the time but we don't recall that kind of framing ever taking place.

Serious question: What point does Brian think he is making? https://t.co/2Ui8CWeMjK — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) August 13, 2025

Right? Are we supposed to actually believe that Trump didn't know about that story until Fox News reported it early this morning?

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax while the lib media tries to keep helping them cover it up.

