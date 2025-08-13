UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending...
Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s...
Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in...
Brent Gardner Talks Trade, Energy, and Grassroots Action on The Hugh Hewitt Show
VIP
WaPo Reporters Seek Victims of Biden's Open Border (JUST KIDDING, They're After Somebody...
You Okay, Bro? Jim Acosta Posts About Seeing National Guard in DC *GASP*
Rep. Eric Swalwell Points to Example of DC Crime (That Dems Say Is...
O, Cana-DUH! The Syrupeans Up North Are Now Banning Hiking (You'll Never Guess...
Beto O’Rourke Says Only Democrats Are Real Texans As Redistricting Loss Looms in...
Homeless 'Advocates' in a Panic Over DC's Cleanup Plan—Guess Fewer Tents Means Fewer...
Aaron Rodgers Scores Laughs with 'Joe Biden' Jab, Proving He's the NFL's Most...
British Bobbies Bait Blokes with Booty Shorts, Arrest Them for Admiring the View
VIP
Joe Scarborough Asks Symone Sanders If Police Make Her Feel Safe, She Expectedly...
Randi Weingarten: Shameless Book Cover Thief and Self-Appointed Overlord of 'Our' Kids

Brian Stelter Notes Fox News and THEN Trump Pounced on Declassified Docs About Adam Schiff

Doug P. | 11:24 AM on August 13, 2025
X

As we told you yesterday, FBI Director Kash Patel declassified documents that show the alleged reason Adam Schiff leaked "Russiagate" intelligence about Trump:

Advertisement

So there's yet another big story concerning the Russia collusion hoax that Obama, Dems, Brennan, Clapper, et al apparently participated in pushing. 

Brian Stelter though found a way to make it about Fox News and Trump, which is apparently supposed to discredit the original story because the media couldn't be more predictable: 

Distraction attempt detected!

Never underestimate a "journalist's" ability to try and distract from the actual point, especially when it concerns Donald Trump against the Democrats. 

Recommended

Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in the Inventory
justmindy
Advertisement

There was strong "Trump pounces" energy in Stelter's post. 

CNN was Schiff's go-to cable net for a reason. 

Biden reportedly watched MSNBC's "Morning Joe" show all the time but we don't recall that kind of framing ever taking place.

Right? Are we supposed to actually believe that Trump didn't know about that story until Fox News reported it early this morning? 

*****

Editor's Note: The Trump administration is exposing Barack Obama and his administration's Russian Collusion Hoax while the lib media tries to keep helping them cover it up.

Help us continue to report on their blatant corruption and attacks on President Trump. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in the Inventory
justmindy
UH OH! MSNBC's Brzezinski and Matthews Warn Dems Trump's Baited Them Into Defending Violent Crime
Doug P.
Adam Kinzinger’s Sydney Sweeney Spin: STILL Gaslighting the Public to Erase the Left’s Outrage
justmindy
O, Cana-DUH! The Syrupeans Up North Are Now Banning Hiking (You'll Never Guess Why)
Grateful Calvin
Homeless 'Advocates' in a Panic Over DC's Cleanup Plan—Guess Fewer Tents Means Fewer Checks
justmindy
You Okay, Bro? Jim Acosta Posts About Seeing National Guard in DC *GASP*
Amy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Trump Unleashes a Timely Smithsonian Shake-Up: He Demands to Know What’s in the Inventory justmindy
Advertisement