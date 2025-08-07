VIP
Stephen Miller Runs the Numbers on Why Dems Are Melting Down Over Trump's Deportations and Census Change

Doug P. | 2:26 PM on August 07, 2025
Meme screenshot

As we told you earlier today, President Trump shared a plan to take another census, except this one would not count people in the U.S. illegally

The Democrats, who are already freaking out because illegal aliens are being deported and the border has been buttoned up, are now melting down over Trump's Census plan. 

The Left's losing it because they're watching their power go down the drain in real time, and Trump adviser Stephen Miller explained the kind of numbers we're talking about if the Dems lose their precious illegal alien demographic. This is something else: 

The full post from @EricLDaugh: 

"20 to 30 of House Democrat seats wouldn't exist but for illegal aliens!" 

But President Trump's starting a new Census NOW, with no illegals. 

"Let's not forget: Democrats rigged the 2020 Census by including ILLEGAL ALIENS." 

"They sued Donald Trump...to include illegal aliens in the Census." 

"Texas is taking just a small corrective step [redistricting] against this OCEAN of fraud, this ocean of abuse, by the corrupt Democrat Party."

If we think the Dems have been melting down so far just wait until the next count doesn't include illegals. 

Hence the Democrat hyperventilation, hissy fits and "save democracy by killing democracy" stunts. 

*****

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people and attempting to keep power because illegal aliens are counted in the Census. 

