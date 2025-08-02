Journo/Interior Designer Jim Acosta Guarantees Trump's WH Ballroom Is Going to 'Look Like S**t'

President Trump is having the White House ballroom renovated, and he, along with donors, are paying for all the work.

Predictably the Democrats are lying again by trying to make everybody think taxpayers are on the hook for the renovation:

Advertisement

Sleazy con man Chuck Schumer deliberately lies to his voters and says DOGE cuts are being used to pay for the $200M White House ballroom.

In reality, President Trump himself and private donors are paying for the ballroom.pic.twitter.com/tuTtn5Xj4j — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) August 2, 2025

So yeah, the Democrats are spewing BS again.

Speaking of BS, former CNN journo Jim Acosta knows the White House because during Trump's first term he did some performative "journalism" there, and he's sure the ballroom renovation is going to look terrible:

I worked at the WH for almost 8 years and I’m telling you what Trump is proposing with that ballroom is going to look like shit. It’s going to be really bad. Somebody take the wheel before they destroy the grounds of the White House. Thank you for your attention to this matter. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2025

Yeah, it's probably not going to look nearly as awesome as the fake Oval Office playset they built for Biden.

I get that some in MAGA and especially at the WH feel they have to humor the old guy. Like yeah sure we will put some gold stuff up and he’ll be fine. But seriously it’s going to look like crap. Don’t do it. Let him look at drawings and think he’s doing it. But don’t do it. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 2, 2025

Is there any world where Acosta would give a positive review to anything Trump does?

I work at the White House right now and I’m telling you that it’s going to look beautiful. And I think most Americans trust a world-class builder over a washed-up hack. https://t.co/eaS86VrgfW — Abigail Jackson 🇺🇸 (@abigailmarone) August 2, 2025

Predictably, Acosta created his own echo chamber because only people he follows can reply, which couldn't be more on brand.

crazy that you don’t want any comments … says alot https://t.co/zKxmQG3gT5 — Lynda woolard (@lyndaPT72) August 2, 2025

Maybe Acosta will rant some more about this on his Substack or wherever it is he screams into the void these days.

Acosta turning replies off while screaming about free speech (and apparently is also an interior decorator now) is just pitch perfect. https://t.co/F2WFUigNgw — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) August 2, 2025

It's richer than cheesecake.