Journo/Interior Designer Jim Acosta Guarantees Trump's WH Ballroom Is Going to 'Look Like S**t'

Doug P. | 12:10 PM on August 02, 2025
Twitchy

President Trump is having the White House ballroom renovated, and he, along with donors, are paying for all the work. 

Predictably the Democrats are lying again by trying to make everybody think taxpayers are on the hook for the renovation:

So yeah, the Democrats are spewing BS again.

Speaking of BS, former CNN journo Jim Acosta knows the White House because during Trump's first term he did some performative "journalism" there, and he's sure the ballroom renovation is going to look terrible: 

Yeah, it's probably not going to look nearly as awesome as the fake Oval Office playset they built for Biden.

Is there any world where Acosta would give a positive review to anything Trump does? 

Predictably, Acosta created his own echo chamber because only people he follows can reply, which couldn't be more on brand. 

Maybe Acosta will rant some more about this on his Substack or wherever it is he screams into the void these days. 

It's richer than cheesecake. 

