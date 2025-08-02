Donna Brazile Says NPR/PBS-Defunding MAGA 'Cannot Compete With Ideas' (Cue a Hard Trip Over Hillary)

It Was NEVER About Safety! One Week In, Here's What's Blocked by the...
Doug P. | 1:23 PM on August 02, 2025
meme

One of the more comical talking points that's been going around ever since the effort to defund NPR and PBS began is that doing so would be a grave threat to democracy. The definition of "democracy" to the Left is of course "Democrats" because they would really like those outlets to have limitless resources with which to help push this brand of "journalism":

"We don't waste our time covering anything that might help wreck a Democrat's presidential campaign shortly before an election."

Perhaps our favorite Dem/media spin against the defunding of NPR and PBS is basically "unless those outlets continue to be dependent on taxpayer dollars they can't truly be independent as media outlets."

The defunding had a fast effect on the Corporation for Public Broadcasting:

Donna Brazile is saying the defunding is more evidence "democracy dying in broad daylight," and this is rich: 

You know who else Brazile thought couldn't compete with ideas and questions? Hillary Clinton in 2016: 

You can't make this stuff up. 

WikiLeaks posted emails from Brazile to the Clinton campaign that tipped it off that a woman from Flint, Michigan, would ask Clinton about the situation there for a town hall. Brazile also told the campaign that Clinton would be asked about the death penalty at a separate town hall.

CNN dropped Brazile as a contributor after the revelations. When the email alerting the Clinton campaign about the death penalty question was released, Brazile suggested the documents were “misinformation.”

Something that was true was initially labeled "misinformation"? Gee, why does that sound so familar?

No it isn't.

If there's such a demand for PBS and NPR as Dems claim then they shouldn't have a problem making it on their own like everybody else. 

Here's an additional reminder that will make you chuckle: In December Brazile said that Joe Biden will be remembered as one of the great presidents

