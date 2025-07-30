Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping (Guess Who Wrote It)

Well, we're totally convinced that the information Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been putting out about the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 election has been fully debunked.

Well, maybe we're not actually very convinced, but Susan Rice shared an op-ed that she says is a thorough debunking of what's coming out the the DNI's office. Oh, and it's worth noting that the op-ed was written by James Clapper, John Brennan, and perhaps a few attorneys:

The Trump Administration’s ongoing lies about the Intelligence Assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 election thoroughly debunked. 👇🏽



It’s a shameless, dishonest, defamatory scheme to distract from EPSTEIN EPSTEIN EPSTEIN. https://t.co/5NemVrUh9l — Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) July 30, 2025

Brennan and Clapper? Ha! So basically it depends on what your definition of "debunked" is.

By debunked, you must mean that the left is screaming it didn’t happen. Sorry, but that’s not enough. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) July 30, 2025

We're just at the beginning of the "screaming" process regarding the Dem freakout about the exposure of their shenanigans.

The circular reporting doesn't work anymore, Susan. — Shayadjinn (@Shayadjinn1) July 30, 2025

Two of the guys implicated in the "Russia collusion" hoax had an op-ed published in the Times, then libs cite that as proof "debunking" the original material. It's like a defense attorney showing the jury an article the defendant wrote about why he's innocent and saying it sinks the prosecution's case.

Did you personally stuff the documents into the burn bags? — Bad Hombre (@joma_gc) July 30, 2025

Hey, who knows!? If you haven't yet heard about the "burn bag bonanza" read more about that here.

Weird… All those years Susan Rice was in power, she almost never mentioned Epstein… https://t.co/Oj1tDT45Xl — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 30, 2025

Yeah, that is weird.

By the way, the broadcast networks have devoted very little coverage to the documents Gabbard's been releasing (as in "less than a minute"). You can't loathe the MSM too much.