Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Socialist Hypocrite Zohran 'Defund the Police' Mamdani Thankful to Have a Personal NYPD...
Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
Zohran Mamdani Calls for Immediate Nationwide Ban on ‘Assault Weapons’
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery...
Pelosi's Ladder: Laughably Supporting the Stock Trading Ban After Climbing to Millions
Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News...
Kamala Harris Abandons California Governor Aspirations: White House Ambitions or Escaping...
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and...
BREAKING: Virginia Councilman Lee Vogler Set on Fire
The Hill Thinks President AOC is a Real Possibility and We Just Can't...
CNBC Hosts Mercilessly Mock Elizabeth Warren and Dems' Economic Fearmongering vs. Reality
FBI’s ‘Burn Bag Bonanza’ Exposes Russiagate’s Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show
Chuck Schumer's Response to GDP Report Nuking Another Dem Narrative Couldn't Have Been...

Susan Rice Says This NYT Op-Ed Debunks the Docs Tulsi Gabbard's Been Dropping (Guess Who Wrote It)

Doug P. | 6:49 PM on July 30, 2025
Twitter

Well, we're totally convinced that the information Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has been putting out about the Russia collusion hoax ahead of the 2016 election has been fully debunked.

Advertisement

Well, maybe we're not actually very convinced, but Susan Rice shared an op-ed that she says is a thorough debunking of what's coming out the the DNI's office. Oh, and it's worth noting that the op-ed was written by James Clapper, John Brennan, and perhaps a few attorneys: 

Brennan and Clapper? Ha! So basically it depends on what your definition of "debunked" is. 

We're just at the beginning of the "screaming" process regarding the Dem freakout about the exposure of their shenanigans. 

Two of the guys implicated in the "Russia collusion" hoax had an op-ed published in the Times, then libs cite that as proof "debunking" the original material. It's like a defense attorney showing the jury an article the defendant wrote about why he's innocent and saying it sinks the prosecution's case. 

Recommended

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Brett T.
Advertisement

Hey, who knows!? If you haven't yet heard about the "burn bag bonanza" read more about that here

Yeah, that is weird. 

By the way, the broadcast networks have devoted very little coverage to the documents Gabbard's been releasing (as in "less than a minute"). You can't loathe the MSM too much. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’
Brett T.
WATCH: Woman Says She 'Can't Go Into American Eagle Because She's Black' and the Cringe is Too Much
Laura W.
Time for America's LEAST Favorite Show: 'Amy Klobuchar's Fictional Tales From the Grocery Store'
Grateful Calvin
Good: Olivia Julianna Says They’re Offering ICE Student Loan Forgiveness
Brett T.
FBI’s ‘Burn Bag Bonanza’ Exposes Russiagate’s Juiciest Cover-Up Yet—Enjoy the Show
justmindy
Gov. DeSantis Tosses Miami Herald's Alligator Alcatraz 'Drive-By Attempt' Into a Fake News Shredder
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Cincinnati Council Member Says Beating Victims ‘Begged for That Beat Down’ Brett T.
Advertisement