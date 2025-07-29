Broadcast Networks Devote 41 Seconds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Drop

We're not sure which one is dying a quicker death: cable news or broadcast news. They both deserve to die, though. As we reported earlier, ABC's "Good Morning America" devoted 48 seconds or so to Sydney Sweeney's "good jeans" ad. They even managed to track down a college professor to liken it to Nazism, eugenics, and the white supremacist movement. We're not sure why all of these white women who support Planned Parenthood have a problem with eugenics, seeing as they've handed out the Margaret Sanger Award to people like Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

As we showed before, End Wokeness showed that the media certainly didn't skimp on the American Eagle Outfitters ad.

One ad with an attractive white woman is all it took for the media to lose its mind pic.twitter.com/fJKQ0M8BLl — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 29, 2025

Speaking of the broadcast networks, Newsbusters found that the three networks spent a total of just over two minutes covering the newly declassified documents from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, showing a scandal exponentially larger than Watergate. CBS was responsible for that; ABC and NBC both ignored the document drop completely.

🚨 NEW STUDY: ABC, CBS, and NBC gave 1,000 times more coverage to the Trump-Russia collusion hoax than DNI Tulsi Gabbard's declassified bombshell report. https://t.co/89MkFCzmVa — MRC NewsBusters (@newsbusters) July 29, 2025

Newsbusters reports:

On July 18, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified bombshell findings about the role of the Obama administration played in late 2016 and early 2017 to manufacture the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Unsurprisingly, ABC, CBS, and NBC — which spent 2,284 minutes on their flagship evening newscasts salivating over every turn — have devoted only two minutes and 17 seconds on Gabbard’s disclosures. To put that in perspective, the networks have dedicated just over 1,000 times more airtime on a story used to bludgeon the first Trump presidency than on revelations that they were not only dubious, but a manufactured lie. As our Tim Graham wrote Saturday at FoxNews.com, the "CBS Evening News" was the only nighttime newscast on July 23 to mention Gabbard’s appearance hours earlier in the Brady Briefing Room to detail the findings and answer questions. That was the last mention on the evening shows.

The networks are used to the story just going away if they don't cover it, but social media has changed that dynamic.

So much for the watchdogs. amazing. — Deb (@StanfordDe6846) July 29, 2025

And yet it speaks volumes. — Barbara Rippey ✝️🇺🇸 (@rippey092) July 29, 2025

Don't forget the Pulitzer Prizes given out for the Russian collusion coverage.

Hopefully, there will be prosecutions and then even though it’s unlikely anyone will go to jail, there will have to be media coverage of the trials! — Dave 🦞 (@RetiredMod) July 29, 2025

We're not counting on any prosecutions, although law professor Jonathan Turley says if anyone has to worry about going to jail, it's John Brennan.

Start arresting people & they will cover it. — MAGA Muse🇺🇸🙏☦️ (@Kimberl71451840) July 29, 2025

We're not certain they would.

Corporate media can't cover it fairly because it implicates them too. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) July 29, 2025

Yep … they all pushed the Russia hoax for years. They're certainly not going to apologize for misleading the American public with DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign talking points.

