Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Senator Cory Booker’s Latest Meltdown Is One for the History Books
INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In...
Prime Minister Says UK Will Recognize Palestine as a State at UN in...
Never Let a Crisis Go to Waste! Rep. Goldman Blames NYC Shooting on...
MSNBC: Sydney Sweeney Ad Shows ‘Unbridled Cultural Shift Toward Whiteness’
WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is...
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for...
Axios Is Suddenly Unconcerned About 'Misinformation' When It Comes to 'Gender-Affirming Ca...
Weapons-Grade Stupid: Rashida Tlaib Calls for Total Nuclear Disarmament (Except for Iran,...
POLICE STATE: U.K. Pol Admits Online Safety Bill Will Target Adults and Free...
Sydney Sweeney's Ad Sparks Absurd Nazi Claims on Good Morning America: Legacy Media's...
VIP
Sorry, Pete Buttigieg: We All See RIGHT Through You on the Issue of...

Broadcast Networks Devote 41 Seconds to DNI Tulsi Gabbard's Document Drop

Brett T. | 7:15 PM on July 29, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

We're not sure which one is dying a quicker death: cable news or broadcast news. They both deserve to die, though. As we reported earlier, ABC's "Good Morning America" devoted 48 seconds or so to Sydney Sweeney's "good jeans" ad. They even managed to track down a college professor to liken it to Nazism, eugenics, and the white supremacist movement. We're not sure why all of these white women who support Planned Parenthood have a problem with eugenics, seeing as they've handed out the Margaret Sanger Award to people like Hillary Clinton and Nancy Pelosi.

Advertisement

As we showed before, End Wokeness showed that the media certainly didn't skimp on the American Eagle Outfitters ad.

Speaking of the broadcast networks, Newsbusters found that the three networks spent a total of just over two minutes covering the newly declassified documents from DNI Tulsi Gabbard, showing a scandal exponentially larger than Watergate. CBS was responsible for that; ABC and NBC both ignored the document drop completely.

Newsbusters reports:

On July 18, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassified bombshell findings about the role of the Obama administration played in late 2016 and early 2017 to manufacture the Trump-Russia collusion hoax. Unsurprisingly, ABC, CBS, and NBC — which spent 2,284 minutes on their flagship evening newscasts salivating over every turn — have devoted only two minutes and 17 seconds on Gabbard’s disclosures.

To put that in perspective, the networks have dedicated just over 1,000 times more airtime on a story used to bludgeon the first Trump presidency than on revelations that they were not only dubious, but a manufactured lie.

As our Tim Graham wrote Saturday at FoxNews.com, the "CBS Evening News" was the only nighttime newscast on July 23 to mention Gabbard’s appearance hours earlier in the Brady Briefing Room to detail the findings and answer questions. That was the last mention on the evening shows.

Recommended

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Brett T.
Advertisement

The networks are used to the story just going away if they don't cover it, but social media has changed that dynamic.

Don't forget the Pulitzer Prizes given out for the Russian collusion coverage.

We're not counting on any prosecutions, although law professor Jonathan Turley says if anyone has to worry about going to jail, it's John Brennan.

We're not certain they would.

Yep … they all pushed the Russia hoax for years. They're certainly not going to apologize for misleading the American public with DNC and Hillary Clinton campaign talking points.

***

Tags:

TULSI GABBARD RUSSIAN COLLUSION HOAX

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism'
Brett T.
Cincinnati Police Chief, Who Is Being Sued for Discrimination, Blames 'Social Media' for Mob Attack
Grateful Calvin
INCONVENIENT TRUTH: Dana Loesch Reminds Dems Their Beloved Gun Control Laws FAILED In New York City
Amy Curtis
Uh Oh, North Carolina: Roy Cooper Gets Coveted Tim Walz Endorsement
Amy Curtis
WHAT IS THIS HEADLINE?! Minnesota Star Tribune OMITS Real Reason Why ICE Is Deporting 'WI Drunk Driver'
Amy Curtis
MSNBC: Sydney Sweeney Ad Shows ‘Unbridled Cultural Shift Toward Whiteness’
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

AFT Passes Resolution 'Protecting Public Education From Right-Wing Extremism' Brett T.
Advertisement