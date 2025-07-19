Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending Obama

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that indicate what many already knew, and it's that when Barack Obama assured President-Elect Trump in 2016 he was committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition, that wasn't exactly true.

Additionally, Gabbard also dropped a lot of receipts in this thread that shows what amounts to "essentially a years-long coup against Trump":

🧵 Americans will finally learn the truth about how in 2016, intelligence was politicized and weaponized by the most powerful people in the Obama Administration to lay the groundwork for what was essentially a years-long coup against President @realDonaldTrump, subverting the… pic.twitter.com/UQKKZ5c4Op — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

After showing documents about how the intel community had concluded that Russia "did not impact recent U.S. election results" by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure, somebody decided a different narrative was needed, according to the information shared by Gabbard:

The next day, top national security officials including FBI Dir James Comey, CIA Dir John Brennan and DNI James Clapper gathered at the Obama White House to discuss Russia. Obama directed the IC to create a new intelligence assessment that detailed Russian election meddling, even… pic.twitter.com/b7ly73h12t — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

Obama officials immediately leaned on their allies in the media to advance their falsehoods. Anonymous IC sources leaked classified information to the Washington Post and others that Russia had intervened to hack the election in Trump's favor. pic.twitter.com/eHdPaGfxbD — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) July 18, 2025

And just like that, a new talking point was born.

"Russia collusion" was a hoax, not unlike the "stories of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a misinformation campaign" spin from the Left that the media was happy to help push.

However, there are Democrats who are going to cling to that bogus narrative even after it sinks to the bottom of the sea:

The Senate Intel Committee unanimously concluded that Russia interfered in the 2016 election. If there had been some Obama conspiracy, we would have found it.



This latest lie is another sad, dangerous example of Tulsi Gabbard trying to rewrite history and erode trust in the IC. — Mark Warner (@MarkWarner) July 18, 2025

For some reason we're guessing that committee found absolutely nothing on Obama it's only because nobody was looking for anything.

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway had a reality check for Warner, not that he'll ever stop lying:

This is a great example of how the Russia collusion lie isn’t something in the past, but is still being perpetrated by current officeholders and other prominent Democrats. The released documents are real, Senator. Your hoax remains a hoax. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) July 19, 2025

Warner's continued denials in the wake of the documents Gabbard is releasing has a real "cheap fakes" ring to it.

