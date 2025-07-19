Mollie Hemingway Drops Dem Senator STILL Pushing the Russia Collusion Lie and Defending Obama

PRIORITIES: Rep. Garcia Has LOTS to Say About Illegal Sent to Venezuela but...
Doug P. | 12:39 PM on July 19, 2025
Screenshotted meme

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard has released documents that indicate what many already knew, and it's that when Barack Obama assured President-Elect Trump in 2016 he was committed to ensuring a smooth and successful transition, that wasn't exactly true

Additionally, Gabbard also dropped a lot of receipts in this thread that shows what amounts to "essentially a years-long coup against Trump":

After showing documents about how the intel community had concluded that Russia "did not impact recent U.S. election results" by conducting cyber attacks on infrastructure, somebody decided a different narrative was needed, according to the information shared by Gabbard: 

And just like that, a new talking point was born.

"Russia collusion" was a hoax, not unlike the "stories of Hunter Biden's laptop and its contents are part of a misinformation campaign" spin from the Left that the media was happy to help push. 

However, there are Democrats who are going to cling to that bogus narrative even after it sinks to the bottom of the sea: 

For some reason we're guessing that committee found absolutely nothing on Obama it's only because nobody was looking for anything. 

The Federalist's Mollie Hemingway had a reality check for Warner, not that he'll ever stop lying: 

Warner's continued denials in the wake of the documents Gabbard is releasing has a real "cheap fakes" ring to it. 

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it much like they tried to prevent Trump from entering office in the first place. 

