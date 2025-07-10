Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in...
VIP
The Harmeet Hammer Is DROPPING on Blue States That Continue to Defy Anti-Discrimination...
VIP
The Fonz's Attempt to Gaslight the Right Over Measles Outbreak Is SO Not...
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their...
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now...
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas...
Must Be a Day That Ends in Y: Jasmine Crockett's Claim About Biden...
VIP
NBC News' Sympathy Piece About What 'Immigrant Detainees' Are Denouncing Definitely Earned...
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth i...
Tour Group Under NUCLEAR Levels of Fire for Sending Grossly Antisemitic Email Refusing...
Chuck Schumer Squirms and Pivots to Trump When Repeatedly Asked About Zohran Mamdani
We Interrupt Your Regularly Scheduled Program to Show X User Maze Nuking TF...
Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation...
Greg Gutfeld Exposes a BIG Problem for the Dems Right Now (Broken 'Hoax...

Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle

Doug P. | 4:20 PM on July 10, 2025
Doug Mills/The New York Times via AP, Pool

As we told you earlier this week, the FBI is launching a criminal investigation into former FBI Director James Comey and ex CIA Director John Brennan over their roles in the "Russia collusion" hoax (a lie that Brennan STILL is clinging to). 

Advertisement

From Sarah Arnold over at Townhall:

The FBI has launched criminal investigations into two of its former most prominent leaders: John Brennan and James Comey. For years, the former CIA and FBI chiefs have leveraged their positions to shape narratives and guide partisan digging into the Trump administration.  

On Tuesday, the Justice Department confirmed it has launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. According to two sources who spoke with Fox News, the probe centers on alleged misconduct tied to the Trump–Russia investigation, including possible false statements made to Congress.

As you might have guessed, Republican Sen. John Kennedy has a more down home assessment of Brennan, Comey and what they were actually doing when they had their government jobs. 

Who would Kennedy rather see in those roles? The senator is a bit salty when it comes to Brennan and Comey: 

Recommended

Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America
Sam J.
Advertisement

If Kennedy would rather have somebody in charge who salted the fries at McDonalds, he's in luck: 

That's what's called "coming full circle"!

Trump ran one of the most effective presidential campaigns we've ever seen, and don't forget about his garbage truck appearance to mock Joe Biden's insult of Trump supporters. It was another classic.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America
Sam J.
Jessica Tarlov Insists Trump Supporters Didn't Vote for What ICE Is Doing Now (Yeah, That Backfired)
Doug P.
Chelsea Clinton Patting Her Family's Foundation on the Back for 'Helping' in Texas Inspires Backfire GOLD
Sam J.
LOCKED and LOADED: Fewer Than One in Ten Canadians Have Given Up Their Guns Under Mandatory Buyback
Amy Curtis
DataRepublican Dumps Uber-Wealthy Democrat Rep on Her NOGGIN for Attacking Bezos' Wealth in Thread
Sam J.
Oh NO He Di'int! Brit Hume Uses John Brennan and James Comey Investigation to NUKE Hillary Clinton -Watch
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Bro. No: Check Out Our FACT-NUKE of Every Claim Adam Schiff Made in Thread About Trump 'Wrecking' America Sam J.
Advertisement