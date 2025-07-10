Sen. John Kennedy's Take on Who's More Qualified Than Comey and Brennan Comes Hilariously Full Circle

As we told you earlier this week, the FBI is launching a criminal investigation into former FBI Director James Comey and ex CIA Director John Brennan over their roles in the "Russia collusion" hoax (a lie that Brennan STILL is clinging to).

From Sarah Arnold over at Townhall:

The FBI has launched criminal investigations into two of its former most prominent leaders: John Brennan and James Comey. For years, the former CIA and FBI chiefs have leveraged their positions to shape narratives and guide partisan digging into the Trump administration. On Tuesday, the Justice Department confirmed it has launched a criminal investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey. According to two sources who spoke with Fox News, the probe centers on alleged misconduct tied to the Trump–Russia investigation, including possible false statements made to Congress.

As you might have guessed, Republican Sen. John Kennedy has a more down home assessment of Brennan, Comey and what they were actually doing when they had their government jobs.

Who would Kennedy rather see in those roles? The senator is a bit salty when it comes to Brennan and Comey:

I’d hire the guy who salts the fries at McDonald’s before I’d hire either James Comey or John Brennan.



They’re not ethical people—and if they broke the law, they should be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/MV83bq3EJQ — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 10, 2025

If Kennedy would rather have somebody in charge who salted the fries at McDonalds, he's in luck:

Trump IS the guy who salted fries at McD's. — Joan of Argghh! (@ReformedArgghh) July 10, 2025

We did hire the guy that salts the fries at McDs. His name is Donald John Trump! — Born Black'n Gold (@mbgreenman) July 10, 2025

That's what's called "coming full circle"!

McDonalds has some terrific employees! pic.twitter.com/xZZIjRZKr5 — SCRIBEMOON (@SCRIBEMOON) July 10, 2025

Trump ran one of the most effective presidential campaigns we've ever seen, and don't forget about his garbage truck appearance to mock Joe Biden's insult of Trump supporters. It was another classic.