Bill Melugin Adds Info Missing From Headline About 'Children's Chaplain Detained By ICE'

It's time again to play a lib media game that's become all the rage since Donald Trump took office and his administration started enforcing immigration laws: What's in the headline designed to generate sympathy vs. the real story.

To a large degree this started with headlines about "Maryland man" Kilmar Abrego Garcia and has continued with friendly framings of many other stories about illegals facing deportation (i.e. an "undocumented grandmother").

Fox News' Bill Melugin will occasionally provide context to stories about ICE and illegal aliens that the media just can't find room for in their headlines, and this is another example:

These headlines are clearly designed to do nothing but fuel the Democrats' preferred narrative about what Trump and ICE are doing, but Melugin helped fill in the blanks once again:

- He’s an Egyptian national whose asylum status was revoked during the Biden administration last year.

- He apparently flagged on the FBI terror watchlist during a background check, though he claims the fingerprints didn’t match his.

All this is buried inside what is a story that tries to generate so much sympathy that it sounds like it could have been written by a relative of this guy:

The headline follows a familiar pattern:

The Enquirer's story quotes CAIR, which is always something that makes whatever statement that follows self-debunking.