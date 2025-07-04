Remember the Aurora, CO Gang Takeover the NY Times Called a 'False Story'? They Sure Hope You Don't

By now everybody's aware of how much of media "fact-checking" related to Donald Trump worked. If Trump said anything the kneejerk reaction from these "journalists" was to rate it false. The highest profile example of that could be the media saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop were part of a Russian misinformation campaign or that it couldn't be verified (looking at you, Leslie Stahl).

Another claim from Trump that falls into that category concerns illegal alien gang members in Aurora, Colorado last year. In September of last year the New York Times ran a story titled "How the false story of a gang 'takeover' in Colorado reached Trump."

"False story," eh?

Fast forward several months, and @AGHamilton29 spotted the Times serving up a bit of a pivot on that story:

NYT Sept 2024: Claims of a gang problem in Aurora CO was a “false story”



NYT today: Democrats were wrong to deny the gang problem in Aurora CO pic.twitter.com/0gUCanTMxm — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 3, 2025

"It's complicated"?

Actually it isn't complicated. The "fake news" media was doing their best to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line by portraying Trump as a constant liar.

I honestly don’t know how you write the second story without acknowledging the media’s role in promoting and validating the Dem denials about what was happening in Aurora. https://t.co/t6U46iBBcw — AG (@AGHamilton29) July 4, 2025

From "false story" to "the truth is complicated." We couldn't be less surprised.

At the time the NYT said this was a “False Story.”



I remember watching the video and thinking “that looks kinda real to me.”https://t.co/MTurMtQglE via @NYTimes — Caitlin Flanagan (@CaitlinPacific) July 3, 2025

Just like the Biden "cheap fakes" claims, we were expected to not believe our lying eyes.

'The truth ... is complicated.'



'You were just completely wrong.'



'Exactly. Very complicated.' — Notabot (@Notabot1185810) July 3, 2025

the right-wing-conspiracy-theory-to-widely-accepted-fact pipeline remains undefeated https://t.co/LlWVMAaQEe — blighter (@blightersort) July 4, 2025

Every. Single. Time.