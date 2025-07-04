Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO...
Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling,...
VIP
Obnoxious Lefty Brags About Eff'ing Around (Hiring Illegals) and YUP, He's About to...
BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties...
FAIL: Eric Swalwell's Attempt to Compare Who GOP and Dems Fight For Hits...
WOOF! AOC Raging on BlueSky Over Trump's BBB Is Even MORE Unhinged Than...
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals...
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB...
VIP
DRAMA QUEEN: Jimmy Gomez Weeps on the Capitol Steps, But Here's the REAL...
Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
July Fourth Flashback: President Joe Biden Has Covid-19 Instructions for Our Nation's...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia's Lawyers Say He was Tortured and Starved in El Salvador...
VIP
Politico: CIA Finds No Major Flaws in 2016 Election Probe
What Independence Day Really Means: Why It’s Still Worth Defending

Remember the Aurora, CO Gang Takeover the NY Times Called a 'False Story'? They Sure Hope You Don't

Doug P. | 11:50 AM on July 04, 2025
Meme screenshot

By now everybody's aware of how much of media "fact-checking" related to Donald Trump worked. If Trump said anything the kneejerk reaction from these "journalists" was to rate it false. The highest profile example of that could be the media saying stories about Hunter Biden's laptop were part of a Russian misinformation campaign or that it couldn't be verified (looking at you, Leslie Stahl). 

Advertisement

Another claim from Trump that falls into that category concerns illegal alien gang members in Aurora, Colorado last year. In September of last year the New York Times ran a story titled "How the false story of a gang 'takeover' in Colorado reached Trump." 

"False story," eh? 

Fast forward several months, and @AGHamilton29 spotted the Times serving up a bit of a pivot on that story: 

"It's complicated"?

Actually it isn't complicated. The "fake news" media was doing their best to drag Kamala Harris across the finish line by portraying Trump as a constant liar. 

From "false story" to "the truth is complicated." We couldn't be less surprised. 

Recommended

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Advertisement

Just like the Biden "cheap fakes" claims, we were expected to not believe our lying eyes. 

Every. Single. Time.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread
Sam J.
Justine Bateman Uses SMALL Words, Puppets, and Crayons Explaining to Dems Why Illegals Have to GO HOME
Sam J.
Alex Soros Wishes X Happy Independence Day, Pushes to Defeat Tyranny and HOO BOY, LOOK at That Ratio
Sam J.
BASED John Fetterman Is PROUD to Be an American and Hate-Filled, Anti-American Lefties Just Can't DEEEAL
Sam J.
Busted! Tulsi Gabbard Reveals That WaPo Reporter Is Anonymously Harassing ODNI Officers
Grateful Calvin
REEE! Obama Bro Jon Favreau Ranting That MAGA Will Be SORRY Trump's BBB Passed Goes DELICIOUSLY Wrong
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Get the NET! Keith Olbermann’s Creepy Fixation on Riley Gaines Highlighted In Troubling, MUST-Read Thread Sam J.
Advertisement