Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One Is Above the Law!')

In the years leading up to Donald Trump taking office for his second term starting on January 20th, the Democrats liked to constantly remind everybody "no one is above the law."

Since early this year we're finding out that, yes, the Democrat politicians do believe certain people are above the law, and those people are of course Democrat politicians.

Earlier this month a grand jury indicted Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver, who is charged with assaulting officers at an ICE detention center. McIver made it abundantly clear for Jen Psaki on MSNBC that Democrat members of Congress should be above the law:

Look, I never thought I'd be facing charges as a sitting congresswoman, but l'm not going to stop doing my job.



Great to talk with @jrpsaki about what's next and how we fight this moving forward. pic.twitter.com/jMWxTXMOTH — Rep. LaMonica McIver (@RepLaMonica) June 26, 2025

"Doing her job" is having fits and assaulting ICE officers? The congressional Dems really do believe they are above the law.

Why should a congresswoman be above the law? We saw the video. — Gigi (@smcdermont) June 26, 2025

Recorded video shows you assaulting ICE agents. Throw the book at her. https://t.co/wDxWkO7TcP — Pico (@TXHotSalsa) June 26, 2025

I’ve got an idea for you “moving forward.” How bout you stopping assaulting federal law enforcement… that might be something you want to try. https://t.co/Yc6Qsyxi4s — Steve Keating (@LeadToday) June 26, 2025

At least McIver helped make it clear that the Democrats most certainly do not believe that "no one is above the law."