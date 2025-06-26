Joint Chiefs Chairman Brought Video Receipts That Obliterate Dem/Media Narrative About Ira...
Actor Pedro Pascal Defends Calling J.K. Rowling a 'Heinous Loser'

Rep. Monica McIver Never Thought a Sitting Congresswoman Would Face Charges ('No One Is Above the Law!')

Doug P. | 9:35 AM on June 26, 2025
Twitchy

In the years leading up to Donald Trump taking office for his second term starting on January 20th, the Democrats liked to constantly remind everybody "no one is above the law."

Since early this year we're finding out that, yes, the Democrat politicians do believe certain people are above the law, and those people are of course Democrat politicians. 

Earlier this month a grand jury indicted Dem Rep. LaMonica McIver, who is charged with assaulting officers at an ICE detention center. McIver made it abundantly clear for Jen Psaki on MSNBC that Democrat members of Congress should be above the law: 

"Doing her job" is having fits and assaulting ICE officers? The congressional Dems really do believe they are above the law. 

At least McIver helped make it clear that the Democrats most certainly do not believe that "no one is above the law."

