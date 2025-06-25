Hakeem Jeffries Couldn't Pivot to Trump Fast Enough When Asked About NYC's Socialist Mayoral Candidate

Salem News Channel's Larry Elder Discusses the Senate Debate on the One Big...
Doug P. | 9:54 AM on June 25, 2025
Screen shot

As we told you last night, socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat mayoral primary in New York City and Andrew Cuomo has conceded. 

Good luck with this guy, NYC: 

Bill Melugin has a few things that New Yorkers have voted for:

Yeah, this guy sounds totally sane: 

- Abolish NYPD 

- Abolish prisons 

- Abolish medical bills 

- Abolish private health insurance 

- Ban all guns 

- Legalize sex work 

- Safe injection sites 

- End cash bail 

- Decriminalize drug possession 

- End sentencing enhancements 

- End all cooperation with ICE

This brings us to the subject of the midterm congressional elections next year.

In 2026 the Democrats will be trying to pretend to not be insane, and Mamdani could throw a wrench in that effort: 

During an interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on MSNBC this morning it became quite clear the Dems are going to do their best to try and avoid that. 

Joe Scarborough asked Jeffries about Mamdani and he couldn't change the subject to Trump fast enough. Watch (via @WesternLensman): 

The Democrats aren't going to want to talk about the man who might be the next mayor of New York City, which means the Republicans have to talk about him often. 

The Dems will spend 2026 trying to pretend they don't support this kind of lunacy and will need to be called out continuously. 

It's really all they've got. 

