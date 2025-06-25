Hakeem Jeffries Couldn't Pivot to Trump Fast Enough When Asked About NYC's Socialist Mayoral Candidate

As we told you last night, socialist candidate Zohran Mamdani won the Democrat mayoral primary in New York City and Andrew Cuomo has conceded.

Good luck with this guy, NYC:

🚨 #BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo has officially CONCEDED the NYC Democrat Mayoral Primary to Muslim Ugandan Communist Zohran Mamdani



Pray for New York 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MjqJwwWSFt — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2025

Bill Melugin has a few things that New Yorkers have voted for:

Some of the things socialist NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani has previously called for:



- Abolish NYPD

- Abolish prisons

- Abolish medical bills

- Abolish private health insurance

- Ban all guns

- Legalize sex work

- Safe injection sites

- End cash bail

- Decriminalize drug… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 25, 2025

Yeah, this guy sounds totally sane:

- Abolish NYPD - Abolish prisons - Abolish medical bills - Abolish private health insurance - Ban all guns - Legalize sex work - Safe injection sites - End cash bail - Decriminalize drug possession - End sentencing enhancements - End all cooperation with ICE

This brings us to the subject of the midterm congressional elections next year.

In 2026 the Democrats will be trying to pretend to not be insane, and Mamdani could throw a wrench in that effort:

Making Zohran Mamdani the face of the Democratic Party will I think be quite fun though — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 25, 2025

During an interview with House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries on MSNBC this morning it became quite clear the Dems are going to do their best to try and avoid that.

Joe Scarborough asked Jeffries about Mamdani and he couldn't change the subject to Trump fast enough. Watch (via @WesternLensman):

LMAO: Scarborough asks Hakeem Jeffries if Mamdani’s extreme ideology is a model for Democrat candidates in 2026.



Jeffries’ answer?



Orange Man Bad.



😂 pic.twitter.com/jDhEaBL7xq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

The Democrats aren't going to want to talk about the man who might be the next mayor of New York City, which means the Republicans have to talk about him often.

Of course Jeffries pivoted. He knows he can’t defend socialism or a jihadist. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 25, 2025

Nationally they are going to try to distance from this as much as possible without directly disparaging him as extreme Going to be quite the tap dance — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025

The Dems will spend 2026 trying to pretend they don't support this kind of lunacy and will need to be called out continuously.

Can anybody find a video of a Democrat being asked about their failures without them responding with “Donald Trump”? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/DRof2bhO1r — Marine Grunt (@MarineMan577869) June 25, 2025

It's really all they've got.