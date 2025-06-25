Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Dem Mayor Primary, Andrew Cuomo Concedes Race

JD Vance Correctly Points Out that Democrats Importing Illegal Aliens Is the REAL...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:10 AM on June 25, 2025
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File and Vincent Alban/The New York Times via AP, Pool, File

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s nominee for New York City mayor. He was leading Andrew Cuomo by seven points when the former mayor chose to concede the race.

Here’s Cuomo. (WATCH)

Many consider Mamdani the favorite in the November general election.

Commenters show us who Democrat voters in New York chose as their candidate for mayor.

New Yorkers won’t even feel the boot on their necks!

Mamdani still has to win the general election. His top contenders are incumbent Eric Adams, who was a Democrat but is now running as an Independent, and Curtis Sliwa of Guardian Angel fame, who is running as a Republican.

Most posters agree that New York City even considering a socialist mayor, is pretty much the death knell for the city.

Posters expect a mass exodus of people escaping the Big Apple.

The worst part is that they invariably will bring their rotten politics with them.

