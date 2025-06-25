Socialist Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Dem Mayor Primary, Andrew Cuomo Concedes Race

Socialist Zohran Mamdani is the Democrat Party’s nominee for New York City mayor. He was leading Andrew Cuomo by seven points when the former mayor chose to concede the race.
Here’s Cuomo. (WATCH)
🚨 #BREAKING: Andrew Cuomo has officially CONCEDED the NYC Democrat Mayoral Primary to Muslim Ugandan Communist Zohran Mamdani— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2025
Pray for New York 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/MjqJwwWSFt
🚨 #BREAKING: Ugandan Communist Zohran Mamdani is projected to win the Democrat Mayoral Primary in NYC— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2025
This practically guarantees he’ll be the next Mayor.
New York has fallen. pic.twitter.com/ZkFNRKM7gD
Many consider Mamdani the favorite in the November general election.
Commenters show us who Democrat voters in New York chose as their candidate for mayor.
New York may be lost.— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 25, 2025
33 year old
Ugandan native
Socialist
Citizen for 7 years
5 years in government
Supports global intifada
Wants government run grocery stores
Unbelievable
Is NYC ready for Sharia Law?— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 25, 2025
Come on! They have never REALLY tried socialism. This is gonna be LIT.— Kyle Seraphin (@KyleSeraphin) June 25, 2025
If he wins its gonna be the bestest socialism evar!— Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) June 25, 2025
New Yorkers won’t even feel the boot on their necks!
Mamdani still has to win the general election. His top contenders are incumbent Eric Adams, who was a Democrat but is now running as an Independent, and Curtis Sliwa of Guardian Angel fame, who is running as a Republican.
Recommended
I never thought I’d say it, but Mayor ERIC ADAMS is the only hope for New York City— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2025
The economic epicenter of the United States CANNOT be run by a Muslim Ugandan Communist like Zohran Mamdani
This impacts all of America.
Vote ERIC ADAMS for NYC Mayor in November! pic.twitter.com/78qi1fBbG6
Guardian Angel is his opponent. pic.twitter.com/67aSCDvdaQ— Noli Me Calcare 1776 (@Whoha63) June 25, 2025
Most posters agree that New York City even considering a socialist mayor, is pretty much the death knell for the city.
Posters expect a mass exodus of people escaping the Big Apple.
NYC is pretty much cooked pic.twitter.com/TUTaVVDY40— Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 25, 2025
Florida is about to see a MASSIVE immigration surge.— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 25, 2025
The lefties who can move will move and take their politics with them to Florida.— Russell (@__Russellm) June 25, 2025
Sadly that’s what will happen.— Sue ODonnell (@SueODon54574190) June 25, 2025
The worst part is that they invariably will bring their rotten politics with them.
