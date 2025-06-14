Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws

At some point in the last one or two decades the Democrats seem to have realized that their policies weren't going to resonate with enough American voters to keep them consistently in power. Along the way it was decided that the best way forward for the Democratic Party was to import new voters by the millions via open borders. Not all that many years ago, Chuck Schumer admitted the ultimate goal:

The Trump administration is now deporting many of the people the Democrats hoped to turn into voters, which is of course the source of their meltdowns these days.

It wasn't always that way though.

MAZE (@mazemoore) posted a reminder that the Republicans should be shining a lot of light on featuring Nancy Pelosi proving that the Dems weren't always completely insane on immigration and border security. Watch:

Amazing clip. Trump should post it tomorrow on their "No Kings" day.



2005. Nancy Pelosi slams the Bush Administration for not securing the border and for not enforcing immigration laws.



"Democrats support enforcing laws, current laws against those who came here illegally." pic.twitter.com/EgZ2eGGLVx — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 13, 2025

How far they've fallen in such a relatively short amount of time.

Trump Derangement Syndrome detected:

Trump derangement syndrome works in mysterious ways. TDS is incurable and there is no vaccine. https://t.co/RLJIZtNf0s — Claudia Tenney (@claudiatenney) June 14, 2025

The Dems were already starting to slide but Trump hastened the party's descent into full-blown lunacy.

Somebody needs to bring you on board and simply run these ads for the next 10 years of these yesteryear Democrats.



These clips should be *on repeat forever* by every Republican, every election! — LoilToTheFoil (@Wil84L) June 13, 2025

Exactly. The GOP should run quotes like that on a loop heading into next year's midterms, or even today as lefties protest the enforcement of immigration laws at their "No Kings" tantrums around the country.