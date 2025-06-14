So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered'...
Israel's Operation Rising Lion Strikes Iran's Nuclear Program - This Week on Capitol...
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody...
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked...
Selling Out: CBS 'News' Helps Its Democrat Party Buds by Running 'Story' on...
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find...
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name but Posters Have Even Better...
Gavin Newsom's Stomps on a Self-Awareness Rake Over 'Weakness' Slam on Trump's Army...
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime...
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Pleads ‘Not Guilty’ to Charges of Smuggling Adults, Minors and...
Hoping for Rain: Tim Walz Compares the U.S. Army’s DC Parade Prep to...
NY Times' Spin on Sen. Padilla Getting Detained at Kristi Noem's Presser Is...
The Left Hates America. Help Us Celebrate It.
PATRIOT SALE: 74% Off VIP Memberships! Celebrate American Greatness!

Nancy Pelosi Explains the Importance of Secure Borders and Enforcing Immigration Laws

Doug P. | 9:43 AM on June 14, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

At some point in the last one or two decades the Democrats seem to have realized that their policies weren't going to resonate with enough American voters to keep them consistently in power. Along the way it was decided that the best way forward for the Democratic Party was to import new voters by the millions via open borders. Not all that many years ago, Chuck Schumer admitted the ultimate goal:

Advertisement

The Trump administration is now deporting many of the people the Democrats hoped to turn into voters, which is of course the source of their meltdowns these days. 

It wasn't always that way though.

MAZE (@mazemoore) posted a reminder that the Republicans should be shining a lot of light on featuring Nancy Pelosi proving that the Dems weren't always completely insane on immigration and border security. Watch:

How far they've fallen in such a relatively short amount of time. 

Trump Derangement Syndrome detected: 

Recommended

So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.
Advertisement

The Dems were already starting to slide but Trump hastened the party's descent into full-blown lunacy. 

Exactly. The GOP should run quotes like that on a loop heading into next year's midterms, or even today as lefties protest the enforcement of immigration laws at their "No Kings" tantrums around the country.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH)
Laura W.
California Freedom: The Golden State’s Democrat Woes Are Summed Up In Funny Parody Music Video (WATCH)
Warren Squire
Now THIS is 4-D Chess: That Feud Between Trump and Netanyahu? They Faked It As Part of an Intelligence Op
Aaron Walker
So, He's Clark Kent Now? Dems Break Out the Copypasta Machine for 'Mild-Mannered' Alex Padilla
Grateful Calvin
PLOT TWIST! No Jessica, Mothers Helping Daughters Get Abortions Is NOT a Crime but Guess What IS
Laura W.
Woman Causes Nuclear Meltdown with Child’s Bad Name but Posters Have Even Better ‘Worse’ Ones
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
So Beautiful: Western 'March to Gaza' Leftists Mess Around in Egypt and Find Out In Real-Time (WATCH) Laura W.
Advertisement