Trump's ICE Crackdown: DHS Sparks Social Media Frenzy with Call to Report Illegal...
Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines...
VIP
'Worth Framing'! Gavin Newsom Invoking the Founding Fathers Is a MASSIVE Fail
Is Something Burning? And We Don't Mean L.A.: The Curious Case of Jarvis...
COMEDY! Jimmy Kimmel Brings the (Unintentional) Laughs Claiming There Are No Riots in...
Take a Bow, Dems! More Info on the Rioter Who Threw a Fiery...
Greg Gutfeld Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Media Coverage of L.A....
Ex Chief of US Capitol Police Torpedoes Nancy Pelosi's Nat'l Guard Claims About...
VIP
A Modest Proposal: The 2028 Olympic Games Should Be Stripped From Los Angeles
Clearly a Wimp: Eric Swalwell Tries to Bully Trump on MSNBC While Wearing...
Mollie Hemingway: Legacy Media Rolling Out Cheap Fakes 2.0 After Saying It Learned...
Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against...
Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
ABC News Announces It’s Not Renewing The Contract of Terry Moran in Wake...

Chuck Todd's Sad the Trump Admin Only Wants to Create Division Instead of Unity

Doug P. | 1:14 PM on June 11, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Trump adviser Stephen Miller today took to X and reminded those who will of course be triggered by the truth what American voters made abundantly clear in the November election:  

Advertisement

Trump's approval numbers are among his highest on the subject of immigration and border security, but some "journalists" seem to think that's divisive and it makes Trump and Miller awful people. As a matter of fact ABC News is not renewing the contract of one reporter who recently went on an unhinged rant about Miller. 

Former "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd has looked at a president doing what a president is supposed to do, which is to make sure federal immigration laws are enforced, and found that to be a divisive thing because Democrats don't like it:

Recommended

Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines Sparks Leftist Fury
justmindy
Advertisement

How come Trump's the one "trying to bring division" by enforcing immigration laws but not the Democrats for allowing laws to be broken and riots to take place in the first place? 

The "division" and violence we're seeing on the streets is NOT coming from Trump's side. 

We translated Todd's post to "why won't Trump try to find unity and common ground with the people who tried to throw him in prison and calls him a Nazi dictator?"

Did Todd have any "unity" takes when Biden was essentially saying that tens of millions of Americans were racist, Nazi trash just because of the candidate they were supporting?

Yep, that was Biden "bringing the country together." Biden did it again when he referred to Trump supporters as garbage. So much unity!

Advertisement

The Democrats were hoping they were "bringing together" tens of millions of new voters, which is why they're having fits now that the Trump administration is sending them away. 

And the Dems know full well that most "journalists" will fall in line, which is why they are in fact activists. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines Sparks Leftist Fury
justmindy
Is Something Burning? And We Don't Mean L.A.: The Curious Case of Jarvis and Mace
FuzzyChimp
Take a Bow, Dems! More Info on the Rioter Who Threw a Fiery But Mostly Peaceful Molotov Cocktail at Cops
Doug P.
Trump's ICE Crackdown: DHS Sparks Social Media Frenzy with Call to Report Illegal Immigration
justmindy
COMEDY! Jimmy Kimmel Brings the (Unintentional) Laughs Claiming There Are No Riots in LA
Grateful Calvin
Greg Gutfeld Can't Help But Notice What's Missing From Media Coverage of L.A. Riots
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Oops, She Did It Again: Simone Biles' Weak Mea Culpa to Riley Gaines Sparks Leftist Fury justmindy
Advertisement