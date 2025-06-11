Chuck Todd's Sad the Trump Admin Only Wants to Create Division Instead of Unity

Trump adviser Stephen Miller today took to X and reminded those who will of course be triggered by the truth what American voters made abundantly clear in the November election:

America voted for mass deportations. Violent insurrectionists, and the politicians who enable them, are trying to overthrow the results of the election. — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 11, 2025

Trump's approval numbers are among his highest on the subject of immigration and border security, but some "journalists" seem to think that's divisive and it makes Trump and Miller awful people. As a matter of fact ABC News is not renewing the contract of one reporter who recently went on an unhinged rant about Miller.

Former "Meet the Press" moderator Chuck Todd has looked at a president doing what a president is supposed to do, which is to make sure federal immigration laws are enforced, and found that to be a divisive thing because Democrats don't like it:

It’s so sad that this administration has no interest in trying to bring the country together. Intentionally trying to create division is how you “win” short term and lose long term. A patriotic president actually respects and attempts to work and govern with those that… https://t.co/WCG1YZjWPQ — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) June 11, 2025

How come Trump's the one "trying to bring division" by enforcing immigration laws but not the Democrats for allowing laws to be broken and riots to take place in the first place?

The "division" and violence we're seeing on the streets is NOT coming from Trump's side.

Yeah, nothing brings the country together like violence, destruction and pillage. — Alvin Quinn (@bquicker) June 11, 2025

We translated Todd's post to "why won't Trump try to find unity and common ground with the people who tried to throw him in prison and calls him a Nazi dictator?"

You’re either on the side of illegal Alien Immigration or you’re not.



Choose a side, because 77 million chose deportation for illegals. — AmericanBadAss🇺🇸 (@Amer_icanbadass) June 11, 2025

Did Todd have any "unity" takes when Biden was essentially saying that tens of millions of Americans were racist, Nazi trash just because of the candidate they were supporting?

Where was this energy the past 4 years? https://t.co/dPLrGRPPLT pic.twitter.com/0RJuK7Zv1G — T (@tungstenmw) June 11, 2025

Yep, that was Biden "bringing the country together." Biden did it again when he referred to Trump supporters as garbage. So much unity!

Who was Biden “bringing together “ by flooding the country with illegals? https://t.co/Ua1MOi90At — Joseph DeSouza (@Joe_DeSouza) June 11, 2025

The Democrats were hoping they were "bringing together" tens of millions of new voters, which is why they're having fits now that the Trump administration is sending them away.

The patriotic thing to do is deport the millions of illegal aliens that the Democrat Party purposely flooded into our nation. The Dems caused this divide but refuses to fix it. Trump’s simply doing what he was elected to do because of the mess Todd and his fellow Dems created. https://t.co/zgmeQg4SgE — Super Journalist (Retired) - JOURN-EL of Skrypton (@Magnum_CK) June 11, 2025

And the Dems know full well that most "journalists" will fall in line, which is why they are in fact activists.