Rep. Jasmine Crockett (Who Never Doubted Biden's Mental Acuity) Questions Trump's Mental Acuity

Doug P. | 11:45 AM on May 26, 2025
imgflip

The hot new Democrat spin about Trump (with the help of some in the media of course) has been to take the cognitive decline that caused the Dems to show Joe Biden the door and install Kamala Harris as the party's presidential nominee and project it onto President Trump. It's laughable but that's what the Dems have become. 

One of those Democrats is Rep. Jasmine Crockett, and @WesternLensman has a eye-roller of a shot and chaser featuring the Texas congresswoman vouching for Biden's mental acuity while saying the Republicans should be questioning Trump's fitness for office: 

Crockett's one of the more prominent Democrats now and we're here for it!

The Democrats are in search of a "messaging" solution to halt their party's downward slide and we definitely think Crockett and Hogg being prominently featured is the solution!

And that's great news for the future of the country.

