Planned Parenthood Award Recipient Nancy Pelosi Says Her Entire Political Mission Is About the Children

There's no lack of self-awareness quite like Nancy Pelosi's lack of self-awareness.

Just a couple days ago Rep. Pelosi was accusing Republicans of rushing a bill through before everybody had a chance to read it all. What happened to "we have to pass it to find out what's in it," Nancy?

Next up the congresswoman who lies all the time was speaking with the MSNBC host who used to lie on behalf of Joe Biden and unleashed another eye-rolling doozy about her entire political mission:

Nancy Pelosi: “My whole mission in politics is about the children."



Her bank account would beg to differ. pic.twitter.com/Dwuhp5n9af — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) May 22, 2025

No kidding. The unborn who have been the victims of the organization Pelosi loves to support would also beg to differ.

She’s complicit in the killing of millions of innocent children and she’s the Empress of Grifters. https://t.co/5hQQfJ4DFI — Piedmont Tilly (@Oscarthedodle) May 23, 2025

Pelosi actually got an award from Planned Parenthood for that very thing just over ten years ago:

US House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has been named to receive the Margaret Sanger Award from the Planned Parenthood Federation. The Margaret Sanger Award, named from the notorious racist and eugenicist helped to establish Planned Parenthood, recognizes a public figure for “outstanding contributions to the reproductive health and rights movement.” Nancy Pelosi, who identifies herself as a practicing Catholic, has campaigned tirelessly for unrestricted legal abortion. The award is the top honor bestowed by Planned Parenthood. “No one is more deserving of his honor than Leader Pelosi,” said Cecile Richards, the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in announcing the award.

Pelosi's mission has been about the children, just not in the way she'd like everybody to believe.