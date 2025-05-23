What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
VIP
NPR Reminds Us What Memorial Day Weekend Is All About: Grilling With Climate...
Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute...
Unoriginal Spin: Jon Stewart Mocks Jake Tapper and CNN’s Shameless Over-Promotion of Biden...
Sheesh Yamiche! Karoline Leavitt Smacks Down Kamala-Fawning NBC News Hack Over South Afric...
Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with...
Courthouse Video Released of Milwaukee Judge Who Allegedly Helped an Illegal Alien Evade...
VIP
CNN's Jake Tapper Tells CNN He Was Simply Too Polite to Report on...
Chicagoan Calls Mayor Brandon Johnson a Racist to His Face
VIP
This Is What 'Globalize the Intifada' Looks Like
Flashback: President Biden Tells South Africa's President His Nelson Mandela Tale
YIKES: St. Louis Official Defends Her Failure to Activate City's Tornado Sirens (WATCH)
VIP
Trump Administration and Kristi Noem Uphold Moral Duty to Protect Jewish Students at...
OBSTRUCTION: Leftist Madison Police Brass Order Cops to Get PERMISSION Before Cooperating...

Planned Parenthood Award Recipient Nancy Pelosi Says Her Entire Political Mission Is About the Children

Doug P. | 10:49 AM on May 23, 2025
Twitchy

There's no lack of self-awareness quite like Nancy Pelosi's lack of self-awareness.

Just a couple days ago Rep. Pelosi was accusing Republicans of rushing a bill through before everybody had a chance to read it all. What happened to "we have to pass it to find out what's in it," Nancy?

Advertisement

Next up the congresswoman who lies all the time was speaking with the MSNBC host who used to lie on behalf of Joe Biden and unleashed another eye-rolling doozy about her entire political mission: 

No kidding. The unborn who have been the victims of the organization Pelosi loves to support would also beg to differ.

Pelosi actually got an award from Planned Parenthood for that very thing just over ten years ago:

US House minority leader Nancy Pelosi has been named to receive the Margaret Sanger Award from the Planned Parenthood Federation.

The Margaret Sanger Award, named from the notorious racist and eugenicist helped to establish Planned Parenthood, recognizes a public figure for “outstanding contributions to the reproductive health and rights movement.” Nancy Pelosi, who identifies herself as a practicing Catholic, has campaigned tirelessly for unrestricted legal abortion. The award is the top honor bestowed by Planned Parenthood.

“No one is more deserving of his honor than Leader Pelosi,” said Cecile Richards, the president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, in announcing the award.

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals
Doug P.
Advertisement

Pelosi's mission has been about the children, just not in the way she'd like everybody to believe. 

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals
Doug P.
What Karoline Leavitt Said to This NBC Reporter Made the White House Shake
Twitchy Video
Unoriginal Spin: Jon Stewart Mocks Jake Tapper and CNN’s Shameless Over-Promotion of Biden Book
Warren Squire
Scott Jennings Recounts the Times He’s Confronted Dems and Their ‘Dangerous Dance’ with Anti-Semitism
Warren Squire
YIKES: St. Louis Official Defends Her Failure to Activate City's Tornado Sirens (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
They Did the Meme! CNN Goes Full Norm Macdonald Interviewing Jewish Witness to Deadly DC Shooting
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Sen. John Kennedy FLOORED By Energy Secretary's Testimony About Biden Admin's Last-Minute Loan Approvals Doug P.
Advertisement