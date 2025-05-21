Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for 'Rushing Their Bill'

Being a Democrat like Rep. Nancy Pelosi means never having to even pretend to possess a modicum of self-awareness, and today brought with it yet another example of that.

At issue is the "big, beautiful bill" President Trump is urging Republicans to pass ASAP:

Defying opposition within his ranks, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted late Wednesday that Republicans would march ahead on their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package after a lengthy White House meeting with GOP holdouts refusing to back the bill. Johnson and his GOP leadership team appeared confident they would be able to stick to their schedule and shore up GOP support for final passage late Wednesday or Thursday following last-ditch talks to salvage the “big, beautiful bill.” But next steps are highly uncertain. “We’re excited that we’re going to land this airplane,” Johnson, R-La., said back at the Capitol.

And with that, whoever runs Nancy Pelosi's @SpeakerPelosi account seems to hope that nobody remembers what she said while pushing for the deceptively-titled Affordable Care Act to be passed near the beginning of Barack Obama's presidency. Rushing a bill before everybody has a chance to read it is a BAD thing now:

Republicans are rushing their bill because they don’t want Americans to know what it really does.



Here's the truth: they’re slashing Medicaid and ripping health care from those who need it most to fund tax breaks for billionaires who need it least.



It’s Robin Hood in reverse. pic.twitter.com/IfeuJMgVss — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) May 21, 2025

Has anybody ever introduced Nancy Pelosi to Nancy Pelosi?

Well we have to pass it so we can see what’s in it.



Isn’t that what you said about the Obamacare disaster? — SaltyGoat (@SaltyGoat17) May 21, 2025

Why yes, that's exactly what Pelosi said:

Apparently that's a bad thing now, but only if she's accusing Republicans of doing it.

Whatever she says, it’s the opposite. https://t.co/KhbX0Lxf38 — Inside Georgia Politics (@insidegapol) May 21, 2025

That's the usual rule with Pelosi, and Schumer, and Jeffries, and... the list goes on and on.