NYT Correspondent Lists People Charged or Threatened With Investigation by Trump
Savage: DHS Posts Video of President Trump Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Illegal Aliens
VIP
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Can't Define Women, nor Does She Understand Democracy
Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All'
Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but...
VIP
Jake Tapper's Cringe-Worthy Apology Tour: A Hilarious Flop After PR Disaster
George Orwell to the White Courtesy Phone! Check Out How WA Media Spin...
Woke Woman Says Girls Who Lose Medals to a Boy Will Learn Resilience
EFF Leader Amused a Bunch of Older Men Met in DC to 'Gossip'...
LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other...
Twitter Users Declare: The White House Cocaine Caper Must Be Finally Solved
Pulitzer Watch! The Independent Changes Subject From Genocide to Trump's Hair After WH...
Flashback: Rep. Jamie Raskin Wanted to Create an Oversight Commission on Presidential Capa...
Peter Doocy: The Lone Watchdog Who Questioned Biden’s Fitness from the Start

Nancy Pelosi's Infamous Words Come Back to Bite Her While Slamming GOPers for 'Rushing Their Bill'

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on May 21, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Being a Democrat like Rep. Nancy Pelosi means never having to even pretend to possess a modicum of self-awareness, and today brought with it yet another example of that. 

Advertisement

At issue is the "big, beautiful bill" President Trump is urging Republicans to pass ASAP:

Defying opposition within his ranks, House Speaker Mike Johnson insisted late Wednesday that Republicans would march ahead on their multitrillion-dollar tax breaks package after a lengthy White House meeting with GOP holdouts refusing to back the bill. 

Johnson and his GOP leadership team appeared confident they would be able to stick to their schedule and shore up GOP support for final passage late Wednesday or Thursday following last-ditch talks to salvage the “big, beautiful bill.” But next steps are highly uncertain. 

“We’re excited that we’re going to land this airplane,” Johnson, R-La., said back at the Capitol.

And with that, whoever runs Nancy Pelosi's @SpeakerPelosi account seems to hope that nobody remembers what she said while pushing for the deceptively-titled Affordable Care Act to be passed near the beginning of Barack Obama's presidency. Rushing a bill before everybody has a chance to read it is a BAD thing now: 

Recommended

Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All'
Brett T.
Advertisement

Has anybody ever introduced Nancy Pelosi to Nancy Pelosi? 

Why yes, that's exactly what Pelosi said:
 

Apparently that's a bad thing now, but only if she's accusing Republicans of doing it. 

That's the usual rule with Pelosi, and Schumer, and Jeffries, and... the list goes on and on.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All'
Brett T.
Savage: DHS Posts Video of President Trump Saying 'Bye-Bye' to Illegal Aliens
Brett T.
LaMonica McIver: It's 'Absurd' I Have to Follow the Same Laws As Other Americans (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
THERE It Is! Media Got a Talking Point Memo After Trump Shamed Them With Video About S. African Genocide
Doug P.
Brian Schatz Is Mad About 'Big Beautiful Bill' and Its 'Wealth Transfer' (but Check Out His Past Posts!)
Amy Curtis
Twitter Users Declare: The White House Cocaine Caper Must Be Finally Solved
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Potty Mouth Rep. Jasmine Crockett Talks SNAP: 'This Is Real Life, Y’All' Brett T.
Advertisement