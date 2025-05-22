'EDUCATE Yourself!' Harmeet K. Dhillon SCHOOLS Rep Jasmine Crockett on What Is and...
Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day

Doug P. | 10:30 AM on May 22, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been crushing it lately, especially when being questioned in congressional hearings by unhinged Democrats who are fighting to halt the deportations of criminal illegals and to prevent the revocation of student visas possessed by radical campus agitators. 

Apparently the Democrats enjoy getting humiliated by Rubio because they keep coming back for more

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal was nearly in tears during her questioning of Rubio while getting reality checks about revoking student visas. 

During Rubio's testimony, Rep. Jayapal seemed to think that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to people from other countries to possess student visas and she didn't enjoy this particular episode of Schoolhouse Rock. Watch:

"There's no constitutional right to a student visa. No one has a right to a student visa. It's a privilege. Someone's coming up here to stir up problems on our campuses we're going to revoke their visas."

But obviously Democrats like Jayapal want them to stir up problems on our campuses. 

Bingo.

Seeing so many congressional Democrats having hissy fits means good things are happening for America. 

