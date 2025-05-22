Watching Marco Rubio Truth Nuking Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal on Student Visas Will Make Your Day

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been crushing it lately, especially when being questioned in congressional hearings by unhinged Democrats who are fighting to halt the deportations of criminal illegals and to prevent the revocation of student visas possessed by radical campus agitators.

Apparently the Democrats enjoy getting humiliated by Rubio because they keep coming back for more.

Dem Rep. Pramila Jayapal was nearly in tears during her questioning of Rubio while getting reality checks about revoking student visas.

Rubio’s fight with Jayapal yesterday unfortunately aged very well.



At the core of the “globalize the intifada” movement is a slew of foreign agitators weaponizing student visas. That ends now. — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 22, 2025

During Rubio's testimony, Rep. Jayapal seemed to think that the U.S. Constitution provides a right to people from other countries to possess student visas and she didn't enjoy this particular episode of Schoolhouse Rock. Watch:

JAYAPAL: You revoked her student visa?!



RUBIO: Uh, yeah. PROUDLY! We're gonna do even more.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/8SyCuhiXSw — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 21, 2025

"There's no constitutional right to a student visa. No one has a right to a student visa. It's a privilege. Someone's coming up here to stir up problems on our campuses we're going to revoke their visas."

But obviously Democrats like Jayapal want them to stir up problems on our campuses.

Marco Rubio obliterates Rep. Pramila Jayapal over student visas:



Jayapal: "Where in the Constitution does it say that the Secretary of State can override the First Amendment protections of free speech?"



Rubio: "There's no constitutional right to a student visa. A student visa's… pic.twitter.com/wecFHCxuva — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 22, 2025

Bingo.

Jayapal is a grotesque witch from a children’s movie, and Rubio is an absolute all star. pic.twitter.com/qy5BuMiXR2 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) May 22, 2025

Seeing so many congressional Democrats having hissy fits means good things are happening for America.