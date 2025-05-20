Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated Us' Club (WATCH)

MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Healt...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:30 PM on May 20, 2025
Meme

Today is a banner day for Marco Rubio. In a hearing with Senate Democrats, the Secretary of State came to chew gum and kick butt ... and he ran out of gum.

When Van Hollen told Rubio he regretted voting to confirm him, Rubio took that as confirmation that he was doing a good job.

Sen. Tim Kaine must've felt bad for his humiliated colleague, because he tried challenging Rubio on the Afrikaner migrants and played the race card.

It did not go well for Kaine.

WATCH:

BOOM.

Truth.

It was never about genuine asylum. It was about importing reliable Democrat voters.

All the Democrats see is white skin, and they hate them because of it.

Hillary Clinton Better BUCKLE UP Because Buzz Patterson (and Monica Lewinsky!) Are Spillin' the Bubba Tea
Sam J.
They sure are.

Here's the thing: you are correct. The Afrikaners have a legitimate asylum claim.

Here's what the National African Conference (NAC) said about these men, women, and children fleeing South Africa (emphasis added):

What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege.

Doesn't get much clearer than that.

And the Left was fine with keeping them in South Africa, because they agree with what the NAC is doing: racial 'justice' and 'accountability for historic privilege.'

They would do that here if we didn't have a robust Second Amendment.

The Left hates this.

He's incredibly good.

The Left has nothing left to play but the 'RACISM!' card.

We shudder to think of Kaine being a heartbeat away from the presidency.

