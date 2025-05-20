Sen. Tim Kaine Joins Sen. Van Hollen In the 'Marco Rubio Just Humiliated Us' Club (WATCH)

Today is a banner day for Marco Rubio. In a hearing with Senate Democrats, the Secretary of State came to chew gum and kick butt ... and he ran out of gum.

When Van Hollen told Rubio he regretted voting to confirm him, Rubio took that as confirmation that he was doing a good job.

Sen. Tim Kaine must've felt bad for his humiliated colleague, because he tried challenging Rubio on the Afrikaner migrants and played the race card.

It did not go well for Kaine.

Democrat Senator Tim Kaine asks about South African refugees coming to the USA: "Can you have a different standard based upon the color of somebody's skin?"



Marco Rubio: "I'm not the one arguing that. Apparently you are because you don't like the fact that they are White." pic.twitter.com/AMQ7UavsJE — TheBlaze (@theblaze) May 20, 2025

Unlike the overwhelming majority of the 13 million illegal aliens Senator Kaine overlooked under the Biden administration, the 59 Afrikaners actually have legitimate grounds for asylum, yet they’re the only ones the Left seems to have a problem with. — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) May 20, 2025

It was never about genuine asylum. It was about importing reliable Democrat voters.

as a point of interest, Afrikaaner is a specific ethnic group that is defined by language, culture, religion, heritage, and yes, skin color.



A substantial body of white South Africans are not Afrikaaner, though many British South Africans and others have already left. — Brad Pearce (@WaywardRabbler) May 20, 2025

All the Democrats see is white skin, and they hate them because of it.

They hate you because you're White. I'm sick of playing as if it's not the case, or that they're trying to be fair, or that they're just convinced of some narrative. I've been around these people for too long to not know this. They are the real Racists of the world — Wintersgoldapple (@Wintersgoldapp0) May 20, 2025

They have the most legitimate claim to asylum. Facts matter. — A Vast Confederacy of Fools (@grits116) May 20, 2025

Here's the thing: you are correct. The Afrikaners have a legitimate asylum claim.

Here's what the National African Conference (NAC) said about these men, women, and children fleeing South Africa (emphasis added):

What the instigators of this falsehood seek is not safety, but impunity from transformation. They flee not from persecution, but from justice, equality and accountability for historic privilege.

And the Left was fine with keeping them in South Africa, because they agree with what the NAC is doing: racial 'justice' and 'accountability for historic privilege.'

They would do that here if we didn't have a robust Second Amendment.

Those 59 Afrikaners applied for refugee status from South Africa, and entered the US through a legal port of entry.



They are fleeing a government who is seizing their land and inciting their murder based on their race.



They are legitimate refugees. — Æthelmir (@TheColdWarKid_) May 20, 2025

Rubio showing incredible strength in not conceding an inch while effectively communicating the administration’s position. https://t.co/PLTFmaovvZ — Eli Steinberg (@HaMeturgeman) May 20, 2025

There is only one serious person talking... he's offering answers to questions. And detailing the why.



The other guy cries racism as his argument https://t.co/W4Hszw8K68 — 🇺🇸 Steve 🇺🇸 (@SteveOB05) May 20, 2025

The Left has nothing left to play but the 'RACISM!' card.

Tim Kaine demonstrating that he is still the idiot we thought he was when he ran for vice president with Hillary Clinton. Rubio easily takes him down! https://t.co/3Peeh2oDVn — beckybackwater 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@beckybackwater) May 20, 2025

We shudder to think of Kaine being a heartbeat away from the presidency.