'Your Regret Confirms I'm Doing a Good Job:' Marco Rubio Absolutely NUKES Sen. Van Hollen From Orbit

One of the shining stars of the Trump administration is Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And acting archivist Marco Rubio. And acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Marco Rubio. And National Security Advisor -- you guessed it -- Marco Rubio.

You can add another title to his burgeoning resume: waiter.

Cause he just served Senator Chris Van Hollen.

WATCH:

🚨 LMAO! Secretary Rubio just OBLITERATED Chris Van Hollen after the Democrat Senator says “I regret voting for you”



“Your regret for voting for me confirms I’m doing a good job,” Rubio said



“We’ve been deporting GANG MEMBERS. Including the one you had MARGARITAS with!” 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HAEY2wjXKz — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) May 20, 2025

That's gonna leave a mark!

Secretary Rubio is not taking attitude from anyone. He is a rockstar. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 20, 2025

An absolute rockstar.

The very fact that Van Hollen opposes Rubio makes me think he's onto something. pic.twitter.com/eZMTjwYEDO — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) May 20, 2025

Right?

If Rubio keeps this up, he will be a front-runner in the 2028 race. — Jason (@out_of_the_shad) May 20, 2025

This writer is okay with this.

The truth hurts and that was one was pretty ouchie. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) May 20, 2025

Yes, it was.

Someone should get Van Hollen aloe for that burn.

Marco is quickly becoming a favorite. And i had reserved judgment on him given his McCain/Gang of 8, 14 whatever in the past. But he is rock starring his way through these challenges and im thoroughly impressed! — Kay Daly (@dalytweet) May 20, 2025

Really doing a good job.

Yep. Rubio is right. You're not doing a good job if Democrats have "strange new respect" for you. — Kurt Nimphius' Hair (@Hcp1Hcp) May 20, 2025

B-b-b-bingo!

THIS IS EPIC! Marco Rubio is a very smart man! https://t.co/RxIlZaPe0C — JohnSchlos (@JohnSchloss) May 20, 2025

It is epic!

This is something I never thought I would say: I love Marco Rubio. Love him. He has completely changed my opinion of him from a year ago.



He is the right man for this job. He is a bulldog.



Did I mention I love Marco Rubio? https://t.co/CqC71LlM2c — Taran (@TaranPHX) May 20, 2025

We're fans.

Straight fire.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at Van Hollen's office this afternoon.

Mic. Drop.