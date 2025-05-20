MAN-MAiD Horrors: Canada's Assisted Suicide Targets KIDS (and 'Saves Time' on Mental Healt...
'Your Regret Confirms I'm Doing a Good Job:' Marco Rubio Absolutely NUKES Sen. Van Hollen From Orbit

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 2:00 PM on May 20, 2025
Meme/Twitchy

One of the shining stars of the Trump administration is Secretary of State Marco Rubio. And acting archivist Marco Rubio. And acting administrator of the U.S. Agency for International Development, Marco Rubio. And National Security Advisor -- you guessed it -- Marco Rubio.

You can add another title to his burgeoning resume: waiter.

Cause he just served Senator Chris Van Hollen.

WATCH:

That's gonna leave a mark!

An absolute rockstar.

Right?

This writer is okay with this.

Yes, it was.

Someone should get Van Hollen aloe for that burn.

Really doing a good job.

B-b-b-bingo!

It is epic!

We're fans.

Straight fire.

We'd love to be a fly on the wall at Van Hollen's office this afternoon.

Mic. Drop.

