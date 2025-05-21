CBS News Report About Attempts to Shield Biden's Mental Lapses Collides With Their Previous 'Journalism'

The last time we checked in with CBS News their medical contributor was claiming that Joe Biden's stage four prostate cancer wasn't previously detected because a PSA test wasn't done as part of his annual medical exams to save money and due to his advanced age. Does anybody buy that one?

CBS News is back with another report -- this time it's about the new book written by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson. "Now it can be told," and CBS is helping promote the book about the coverup of the cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden:

“Original Sin,” a new book by journalists @JakeTapper and @AlexThomp, is shedding light on the cognitive decline of former President Biden and depicts a years-long attempt by his family and close aides to shield his mental lapses from the public. pic.twitter.com/3TlGcHOgTR — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) May 20, 2025

The media, including CBS Evening News, have literally turned themselves into the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme.

“And the Media… including of course, those of us @CBSNews” — Jactan1776 (@Jactan1776) May 21, 2025

When it came to attempts to help the Biden White House call "misinformation" on reports about Biden's cognitive decline, CBS News was front and center. Joe Concha found one prominent example:

You guys at CBS really have some nerve. https://t.co/2VPgsNMIHF pic.twitter.com/N4dxTp1ae4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 21, 2025

Karine Jean-Pierre came up with the "cheap fakes" spin, and the media, including CBS, ran with it without question.

Misleading video clips of President Biden watching a skydiving demonstration at the G7 summit in Italy went viral last week, prompting the White House to say Biden is victim to a simpler version of "deepfakes." So, what are "cheap fakes"?



CBS News Confirmed Executive Editor… pic.twitter.com/VgJwBEVc20 — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 19, 2024

Just when we thought "journalism" couldn't get any worse, they proved us wrong.