UK Woman Given 31-Month Sentence for Online Rant About Migrants
The Constitution, Not SCOTUS, Allows Trump to Strip Migrant Legal Protections
Rep. Maxwell Frost Not Happy About Wrongful Death Settlement With Ashli Babbitt's Family

CBS News Report About Attempts to Shield Biden's Mental Lapses Collides With Their Previous 'Journalism'

Doug P. | 9:21 AM on May 21, 2025
Meme

The last time we checked in with CBS News their medical contributor was claiming that Joe Biden's stage four prostate cancer wasn't previously detected because a PSA test wasn't done as part of his annual medical exams to save money and due to his advanced age. Does anybody buy that one?

CBS News is back with another report -- this time it's about the new book written by CNN's Jake Tapper and Axios' Alex Thompson. "Now it can be told," and CBS is helping promote the book about the coverup of the cognitive decline of former President Joe Biden: 

The media, including CBS Evening News, have literally turned themselves into the "we're all trying to find the guy who did this" hot dog meme. 

When it came to attempts to help the Biden White House call "misinformation" on reports about Biden's cognitive decline, CBS News was front and center. Joe Concha found one prominent example: 

Karine Jean-Pierre came up with the "cheap fakes" spin, and the media, including CBS, ran with it without question. 

Just when we thought "journalism" couldn't get any worse, they proved us wrong.

