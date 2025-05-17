Joe Concha Dug Up a Doozy From The Atlantic About Biden and the Hur Report

We've seen plenty of videos and comments from Democrats while Biden was still in office that were vouching for the president's cognitive state. All of them have aged badly.

Advertisement

Then there was the media gaslighting that claimed videos of Biden clearly confused were "misinformation" and "cheap fakes."

Joe Concha spotted one in particular from The Atlantic that proved to be complete BS.

And let’s never forget The Atlantic: pic.twitter.com/KRPrBo6MdD — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 17, 2025

Sorry, but WHO "misled the country"? The Atlantic is among many media outlets and Democrats who need to go look in a mirror if they want to know who was misleading the country.

All the people who were busy lecturing us on misinformation and disinformation were covering up a dementia patient in the White House for four years. https://t.co/IwCTVvrXQB — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 17, 2025

Gaslighting incoming:

In Hur’s own summary of his investigation, he concluded that “no criminal charges are warranted in this matter,” even absent DOJ policy barring prosecution of a sitting president. But that part was not what caught the media’s attention. Rather it was Hur’s characterization of Biden as having memory problems, validating conservative attacks on the president as too old to do the job. The transcripts of Hur’s interviews with Biden, released yesterday by House Democrats, suggest that characterization—politically convenient for Republicans and the Trump campaign—was misleading. Sparking alarming headlines about Biden’s mental faculties, Hur had written that Biden “would likely present himself to a jury, as he did during our interview of him, as a sympathetic, well-meaning, elderly man with a poor memory” and “diminished faculties in advancing age.” As with Barr’s, that conclusion set off a media frenzy in which many mainstream outlets strongly reinforced conservative propaganda that Biden was mentally unfit to serve, a narrative that reverberated until the president’s animated delivery of the State of the Union address last week.

Anybody who saw the Biden State of the Union speech that's referenced in the second paragraph knows that it was likely "animated" because Joe likely had an assist from... something (at certain times he was literally shaking).

There’s always an Atlantic headline https://t.co/CTnhlLELW3 — Emma-Jo Morris (@EmmaJoNYC) May 17, 2025

If there's a false narrative going around on the Left, The Atlantic will be in on it.

This should be a bigger scandal than watergate. In fact Watergate was nothing compared to what the corrupt Democrat party and MSM did to our country. https://t.co/DvxvzBN4rE — lois (@lois77253585) May 17, 2025

Now they're trying to take the "mistakes were made" or "we missed it" approach and move on, which they can't be allowed to get away with.